Matt Rhule Refuses to Seek National Validation as Nebraska’s Heartbreak vs. Indiana Exposes Issues: “Not Worried”

Nebraska had the defending national champions on the ropes and somehow still managed to let them escape. Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers held an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter against No. 7 Indiana, only to watch it disappear in a 20-17 defeat. Apparently, even that wasn’t enough of a cushion. What could have been Nebraska’s biggest statement win in years instead became its 31st consecutive loss against a ranked opponent. But while the Cornhuskers continue to struggle to finish the job, Rhule isn’t particularly concerned about earning national respect or proving his critics wrong.

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“We believe in ourselves. We think we have a really good team, and we’re trying to become a great team. And so, the opportunity to play number five—I’m sorry, I don’t know the number. I keep seeing it changing, right? But, you know, obviously, people don’t have a lot of respect for our program, right?” said Matt Rhule after the game.

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“Like, for us to not, you know, get some of that national, which is fine, but, like, we’re not worried about that. I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong. Let’s just go play,” he further added.

The numbers tell a frustrating story for Nebraska.

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The Cornhuskers actually outgained Indiana 391-328 in total offense while holding the defending national champions to just 65 rushing yards. Indiana’s leading rushers, Turbo Richard and Lee Beebe Jr., managed only 41 yards combined, despite both recording 200-yard rushing performances earlier in the season.

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea kept the offense moving, throwing for 263 yards and breaking free for a 39-yard touchdown run that extended the Cornhuskers’ lead to 17-6 early in the fourth quarter. The Huskers had controlled much of the afternoon, taking a 10-3 halftime lead and keeping Indiana’s high-powered offense out of the end zone through three quarters.

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But apparently, dominating the stat sheet wasn’t enough to finish the job. Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover completed just 12 passes but threw for 263 yards, with Nick Marsh accounting for 187 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions. Their 75-yard touchdown connection sparked Indiana’s comeback before a 44-yard fourth-down strike gave the Hoosiers a 20-17 lead. Nebraska had mistakenly deployed its goal-line defense against a formation featuring three receivers, allowing Marsh to slip behind the secondary untouched.

“We should have called a timeout,” Rhule admitted, taking responsibility for the defensive confusion. “Anything that happens in the organization is my fault.”

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Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, meanwhile, credited his players for recovering from a difficult first half. “Our guys took a deep breath and relaxed and forgot about all the garbage that went on in the first half,” he said on the postgame Fox broadcast. “And when I say that, it’s the stuff we didn’t do right. Nebraska played really well, they’re a good football team. It’s a great road win.”

For Rhule, however, another competitive performance offered little consolation. “I am really upset, angry that we didn’t win the game,” he said. “I want to make that clear. But I am not embarrassed.”

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Nebraska has made progress under Rhule, improving from a 5-7 record in 2023 to consecutive 7-6 finishes in 2024 and 2025, but victories against ranked opponents remain elusive. With Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa still on the 2026 schedule, Rhule has more opportunities to change that narrative. The question is whether the Cornhuskers can finally turn a promising performance into a statement win.