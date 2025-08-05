Matt Rhule Sends Clear Message to Dylan Raiola & Co. After Honest Nebraska Admission

The Nebraska Huskers under Matt Rhule are really stirring up some excitement and cautious optimism for the 2025 season. Remember, Nebraska hadn’t seen a winning season or bowl victory in years before Rhule’s arrival. In 2024, Rhule led the team to a 7-6 record and snagged a bowl win. It was their first since 2015. This was a huge step forward that reignited hope across Lincoln. Rhule’s history shows he’s a program-builder, having pulled similar turnarounds at Temple and Baylor. The third year, they say. But if you dig deeper, the success is not just about the fundamentals.

Rhule’s coaching style focuses on player development and embracing tough stretches. And that has started to show signs of paying off. Last season, Nebraska’s defense ranked among the nation’s best in rushing defense and scoring defense. Offensively, young talents like QB Dylan Raiola are starting to flash their potential. And especially as the team settles more into the playbook under offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. But there is something about Matt Rhule’s contribution that makes his athletes understand the importance and impact of stress and hard work.

“One of the things I truly believe and I try to tell the guys is like there is no growth without stress,” Rhule stated while giving a sneak peek of the Huskers’ practice on the Nebraska Athletic YT channel. “And stress comes at you ton of different ways. You’ve got to create stress on the football field. You’ve got to create stress in the weight room. But one of the things we believe in is [that] man, like everybody, has to grind.” Coach Rhule digs into this idea right away. And the recent Big Red Preview gave Husker fans their first real-time look at how things are coming together. Emmett Johnson has emerged as the clear leader among running backs, moving confidently into his role. But there’s some uncertainty behind him due to Kwinten Ives likely facing a hamstring injury, sidelining him for a while.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Boston College at Nebraska Dec 28, 2024 Bronx, NY, USA Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola 15 looks on before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. Bronx Yankee Stadium NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20241228_vtc_cb6_0514

AD

Enter Isaiah Mozee, a freshman making the intriguing leap from high school wide receiver to the second-string running back spot. Mozee’s skill set is perfect for Holgorsen’s offense, which demands backs who can both run and catch. That could be a key complement to Johnson. Other backs like freshman Connor Booth and redshirt freshman Mekhi Nelson are also showing flashes of athleticism and hunger to step up. Especially as the injuries open up opportunities. The players are pushing themselves outside of their comfort zones, and that’s exactly what Rhule wants. Stress shows up in all shapes, like these injuries. But rather than shying away, Rhule pushes the team to lean into it. The injured players aren’t frustrated or held back. They’re grinding in their ways. Lifting weights, working on arms, doing whatever it takes to get stronger.

Let’s take the instance of WR Demitrius Bell. It’s been 464 days since that unfortunate knee injury during the spring game in April 2024, which sidelined him completely. It wiped out his entire 2024 season and even the spring practices of 2025. Most recently, Matt Rhule updated fans that Bell will also miss this fall’s training camp, which is a tough pill but not unexpected given the nature of his recovery. But Rhule has been closely involved in Bell’s rehab. He mentioned that Bell recently traveled to Chicago to see a knee specialist to fine-tune his recovery. The coach emphasized that it’s been about managing the after-effects: pain tolerance, setbacks, and those little hurdles that come with serious knee injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He expects Bell to return “in the first part of the season,” which means fans could see him back on the practice field fairly soon and competing for playing time. With his rehab progressing, Bell is set to join a receiver room that’s already pretty talent-rich. But it could certainly use his explosiveness and versatility. The group includes transfers like Kentucky’s Dane Key, Cal’s Nyziah Hunter, and returning slot receiver Jacory Barney Jr., along with some exciting young guns. Position coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. will have his hands full managing the competition. That’s what Coach Rhule is speaking about. He’s telling these guys that no matter what happens, whether you’re rehabbing an injury, facing tough drills, or wrestling with personal struggles, you keep showing up. That’s how you grow.

Matt Rhule’s ‘third-time’s a charm’ philosophy

Matt Rhule’s third year at Nebraska is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for the entire Huskers program’s future. Rhule has built a reputation as a “turnaround artist” in college football, having flipped struggling teams at Temple (10-4 in 2015) and Baylor (11-3 in 2019) into winners by Year 3. “Well, I don’t know if I can promise it, but I’m certainly expecting to be that type of a team,” Rhule said in Big 10 Media Days. “You know we’ve kind of followed the same blueprint, and I think our guys are in a position where they expect to win 10 games, 11 games. They expect to go play in the (College Football) Playoff. They see what I see, and I see a really good team.” Rhule is following the exact blueprint he used at Temple and Baylor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That third season is often the one where his vision, culture changes, and player development really start to show up on the scoreboard. One big reason Rhule’s third season stands out is his willingness to shake things up and not settle for the status quo. He revamped Nebraska’s coaching staff with fresh, high-caliber minds. Rhule brought in Dana Holgorsen to steer the offense and Mike Ekeler to fix the special teams. He also planted a new defensive coordinator, John Butler, alongside seasoned veteran Phil Snow. In order to keep the defense sharp. Rhule’s track record tells Husker fans that if he’s making this kind of shake-up, it’s because he sees the potential for a breakthrough.

Beyond coaching changes, Rhule’s emphasis on culture and defense plays a huge role in this pivotal year. Plus, Rhule understands the modern college football landscape with NIL deals and recruitment complexities. Nebraska’s financial health and investments in player development put them in a strong spot to compete long-term. He’s not just focused on quick fixes or transfers; he believes in building a sustainable, hardworking program. So, year three at Nebraska is the season where fans hope to see Rhule’s formula fully turn the tide.