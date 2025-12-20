Matt Rhule Shortlists Notre Dame QB & 2 Others to Replace Dylan Raiola – Report

With bowl games and the College Football Playoff dominating December, the portal has quietly begun to move underneath the surface. QBs across the country have already declared their intent to explore options, including Dylan Raiola who will enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on January 2 after a two-year run as Nebraska’s starting QB. Head coach Matt Rhule, aware of its position, is not limiting itself to one solution.

“Sources have linked Aidan Chiles to Cincinnati and Nebraska,” On3 reported on December 20. “The Cornhuskers are not only looking at one quarterback. Sources have said Matt Rhule is evaluating the entire quarterback field in the portal, and that could include Boston College’s Dylan Lonergan and Notre Dame’s Kenny Minchey, among others.”

It was a blunt acknowledgment that Nebraska plans to be aggressive.

Notre Dame QB Kenny Minchey

Kenny Minchey stands out as the most intriguing name on the early shortlist. He competed for the starting job this season and is now looking for a clearer path to the field. In limited action during the 2025 season, he completed 20 of 26 passes for 196 yards, posting a 76.9 percent completion rate and a 140.2 passer rating. He added 84 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries, did not throw an interception, and delivered a long completion of 37 yards.

Polished mechanics, accuracy, and development under one of the nation’s top programs make Kenny Minchey a high-upside projection rather than a finished product. But Matt Rhule’s Huskers would not be alone. Wisconsin has also been linked to Minchey, setting up potential Big Ten competition. Still, Nebraska may view him as attainable given his desire to start.

Michigan State QB Aiden Chiles

Aiden Chiles is among the most discussed names in this portal cycle, largely because of what he could become. He brings athleticism, arm strength, and mobility that fit neatly into Matt Rhule’s vision of a modern offense. His 2025 season was uneven, though. He finished with 1,392 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and just three interceptions, posting a 68.3 QBR that ranked 41st nationally.

Aiden Chiles was benched late in the season, played under a head coach who was eventually fired, and navigated instability that clouded his evaluation. Still, his upside remains undeniable, even if Nebraska were to initially view him as competition or insurance behind backup QB TJ Lateef. He has one year of eligibility remaining, adding urgency to his next stop.

Boston College QB Dylan Lonergan

Dylan Lonergan, meanwhile, offers experience with blemishes. The Boston College QB played in 10 games, throwing for 2,025 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He won the starting job early, lost it, then earned it back by season’s end. His season featured sharp highs, including a strong showing against Michigan State, and costly lows, such as a pick-six at Stanford and a game-ending interception against Cal. The talent is there, but consistency remains the question. That brings the conversation back to Matt Rhule himself.

What is Matt Rhule looking for in a QB

On Friday, before the Alabama vs. Oklahoma CFP showdown, Matt Rhule spoke candidly about what he wants at QB moving forward.

“At the end of the day, I want playmakers,” he said.

He emphasized mobility, improvisation, and the ability to break games open with both arm and legs.

That philosophy became even clearer after ESPN’s Pete Thamel broke the news of Dylan Raiola’s impending transfer. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining and is seeking a program that can best develop him for the next stage of his career. Matt Rhule addressed the situation publicly soon after, asking for prayers for his former QB and acknowledging the reality of roster turnover.

“If he needs a fresh start I’m going to pray that he finds the right place and that he has so much success,” he said. “With that being said, there’s a lot of great QBs out there and a lot of guys want to play at Nebraska.”

Dylan Raiola leaves with 4,819 career passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He went 13-9 as the Cornhuskers’ starter before suffering a season-ending injury in a 21-17 loss to USC on November 1. That game effectively closed his chapter in Lincoln, even if the official paperwork is still weeks away. Early projections have linked him to Louisville and Miami, but his destination remains uncertain.

What is clear is Nebraska’s direction. Matt Rhule has made it known that the program will be active, selective, and unapologetic in the portal. He has encouraged Dylan Raiola to move on, voiced confidence in TJ Lateef, and signaled that competition is coming. As the school prepares for its bowl game against No. 15 Utah in Las Vegas, the future at QB is already under construction. And this time, the Huskers are making sure every option is on the table.