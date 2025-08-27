Matt Rhule Shows True Feelings on Dylan Raiola After Nebraska QB’s Patrick Mahomes Revelation

Nebraska is in strange territory. After making the bowl game last year, the Huskers are now hitting that widely talked-about third year of Matt Rhule. Even before they have taken a snap for the 2025 season, the predictions are flowing. FOX analyst Joel Klatt has them as a surprise playoff team. What would it take to deliver a 10-2 season or a repeat of what Curt Cignetti did at Indiana last year? An 11-1 season? It starts with the offense. The head coach is also looking at the quarterback, who he believes has grown to the point where he can do whatever he wants with the ball.

Speaking on the 365 Sports podcast on August 26, Rhule laid out what Dylan Raiola has already shown in camp and how that makes the lives of new transfers like Dana Key easier. “I think the players know the player that Dylan is,” Rhule said. “He can make every throw. The ball’s going to go the right place. He’s not afraid to take chances. He’s going to be a guy they love playing with. And so, if you’re in the business of catching footballs, I’d come play with Dylan, too.”

Raiola showed his five-star talent in his freshman season. The QB had 2,819 passing yards and 12 TDs last year, setting the program record for a freshman quarterback. While the offense (and even Raiola) struggled in some games last year, the entry of Dana Holgorsen towards the end changed the entire outlook of that side of the ball. So, this year, it’s not just Raiola; it’s the combo of Raiola and Holgorsen, and if you’re a receiver, you’d love it.

“You pair that with the fact that you have Dana Holgorsen calling the plays, and he’s going to be aggressive.” Rhule counts on Holgorsen’s aggressive play mode. “He’s not afraid to throw the rock around. So, I just think guys like Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter coming in from Cal, I think they recognize, like, man, I’ve got a gold mine right here in terms of a quarterback and a play caller who are as aggressive as they are. And obviously, we’re glad to have them,” Rhule explained. For a Nebraska team that has struggled in recent years to generate offensive rhythm, this pairing could signal a turning point.

The Huskers start the season against Cincinnati at Arrowhead. While that game may involve Week 1 jitters, overall, the schedule is favorable for Matt Rhule. They play Penn State away from home, but their other two difficult matchups are against Michigan and USC. Both at home. Combine that with some games where Nebraska will go in as favorites, and it won’t be a surprise if the Huskers have a Cignetti-like run.

Patrick Mahomes backs Dylan Raiola as Nebraska opens against Cincinnati

Well, it’s not every day that a college football quarterback gets a vote of confidence from the reigning king of the NFL. But Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola has exactly that in Patrick Mahomes. Both wear the same jersey number—15—and carry a similar game-day swagger. While Mahomes has already conquered the NFL’s biggest stages, Raiola is just beginning his journey. Their bond started during offseason training sessions in Texas, and what began as a chance meeting quickly grew into something more meaningful. So, as the 2025 season kicks off, the buzz around Raiola has an extra edge to it. But how does this connection play into Nebraska’s opener?

The Huskers are set to face the Cincinnati Bearcats, adding an interesting wrinkle. Cincinnati happens to be the alma mater of Travis Kelce, Mahomes’ closest teammate in the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes himself is a Texas Tech Red Raider, meaning he doesn’t carry loyalty to either Nebraska or Cincinnati. Still, his support for Raiola seems clear. In behind-the-scenes banter, Nebraska players joked about Kelce’s “Bearcats pride.” Raiola’s quick response, “Yo, he’s on my side. He’s on our side. We [are] not worried about Kelce,” spoke volumes about where the confidence lies.

And with the game set to be played at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes’ own home turf, one question lingers: Will the NFL MVP be in the stands cheering on Nebraska’s QB?