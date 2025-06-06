Matt Rhule Slowly Stirs the Pot as Nebraska’s Major Link to $3 Trillion Juggernaut Looks to Redefine Its CFB Future

Matt Rhule’s Nebraska is making waves with an innovative recruiting approach centered around 7-on-7 events and on-campus, huddle-style experiences. While the immediate payoff may be hard to quantify, the long-term vision is clear: plant seeds now for the classes of 2027 and 2028. As younger prospects participate in campus events, the Huskers are also hosting double-digit official visitors, creating a high-energy environment that benefits both current and future classes. National insiders are taking notice. According to multiple Power Four sources, Nebraska’s strategy has caught other programs off guard, sparking questions like, “How are they doing this?” Now, it’s only a matter of time before others try to replicate the Huskers’ playbook.

Matt Rhule is already laying the groundwork for Nebraska’s future by targeting elite recruits in the 2027 class. One standout is Keegan Croucher, a 6’4″ sophomore quarterback from Cheshire Academy, ranked among the nation’s top-10 signal-callers. He’s already thrown for over 2,000 yards and 20 TDs, with multiple Elite 11 selections under his belt. Nebraska has extended him an offer, signaling serious interest. Closer to home, Rhule has offered Tory Pittman III, a talented 8th-grader from Omaha who excels at both WR and CB. Rhule emphasized the importance of local recruiting, saying, “I think you always start at home… the ones we got are definitely good enough.” By blending national reach with local roots, Rhule is building a long-term pipeline of talent in Lincoln.

Now, Matt Rhule is quietly cooking up something big in Lincoln—and it’s turning heads across CFB. On the June 6th episode of Hail Varsity, insider Michael Bruntz broke it down while discussing Nebraska’s bold recruiting strategy. “Nebraska is going to get the first kind of move on this—to show what they’ve got and how to run an event like this. And it’s just about getting kids to Lincoln. I mean, that’s, you know, you want to get them in the facilities. It’s a camp setup, so they’re going to be around the coaches, and, you know, there’s going to be some coaching and stuff going on in the morning.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“So Nebraska kind of trying to be on the forefront of something. And I think—that’s another thing I think you can kind of take away from this. Like, Nebraska’s kind of the first mover on something like this. It’s a big deal. They’re leveraging those connections with Adidas, which are—are still very strong in—in the seven-on-seven world,” said Bruntz.

So, Rhule isn’t just playing the recruiting game—he’s rewriting the rules. With Adidas backing and a bold first-mover mindset, Nebraska is positioning itself as a serious player with its tie-up with the $3 trillion juggernaut in Adidas. Bruntz believes the buzz isn’t just about now—it’s about what’s next.

“I think that’s kind of the big-picture takeaway from all this is, you know, Nebraska is kind of trying to set itself up for some success on the trail a little bit down the road too, with a lot of these kids that are going to be in town,” he said. For Bruntz, it’s clear: Matt Rhule is playing chess, not checkers—setting the foundation for future wins by building relationships early and owning the spotlight before others catch on.

So, with Adidas still dominating the 7-on-7 scene, Nebraska is using that brand power to host high-profile camps and events that bring elite prospects to Lincoln. These events give recruits direct access to cutting-edge gear and coaching staff—all backed by a nationally recognized brand. The Adidas connection not only adds legitimacy and buzz but also gives Nebraska a sleek, professional edge in the eyes of future stars. Honestly, Rhule’s strategy is clear: turn Nebraska into a modern, must-see destination for top talent.

While shaping a dynasty, the Nebraska head coach is gaining momentum in the rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt Rhule’s spot among the top coaches

CBS Sports just dropped their top 68 college football coaches for the 2025 season—and Matt Rhule snagged the No. 32 spot. Nebraska is ready to build on last year’s momentum after a solid 7-6 finish. The Huskers capped the season with a Pinstripe Bowl win—their first bowl victory since 2016. Now, all eyes are on Rhule and Nebraska to deliver an even bigger, better campaign in 2025.

After a 5-7 debut in 2023, Matt Rhule led Nebraska to a 7-6 finish in 2024—complete with a long-awaited bowl win. Now, with a new wave of freshmen and transfers, the Huskers aim to level up. Still, CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli ranked Rhule 32nd and explained the drop. “Rhule’s Nebraska was able to cross a bowl game off the to-do list last year, but he still fell three spots in our rankings. After all, there’s a difference between 6-6 bowl eligibility and 8-4, so you’ll have to forgive some of our voters if they weren’t overly impressed with Rhule’s sophomore season in Lincoln.”

Matt Rhule has a reputation for turning the corner in Year 3—and history could repeat itself in Lincoln. With a favorable 2025 schedule and talent coming together, Nebraska might be primed for that signature Rhule leap. In a recent sit-down with BTN’s Rick Pizzo, the Huskers’ HC didn’t hold back about what’s expected. “We have to make that jump,” Rhule said. Adding, “I know every guy in our program, they didn’t come here to be 6-6, they didn’t come to be average, we want to be a great team.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, let’s see how this season unfolds for Matt Rhule.