Matt Rhule Still Haunted by Brutal 7-Year Curse as Nebraska Faces Its Biggest Test of Time Yet 

Matt Rhule is entering his third year as the head coach at Nebraska in 2025, and things are definitely on the up-and-up. After taking the helm in 2023, Rhule made a decent splash with a 5-7 record (same as in 2019). Then in 2024, he pushed the Huskers further with a 7-6 finish, snagging their first bowl game win since 2015 by beating Boston College (20-15). Rhule has a well-earned reputation for turning programs around. He has done it before at Temple and Baylor, where his third years were breaking points for success. So Nebraska fans have good reason to be hopeful as 2025 kicks off.

But despite Rhule’s steady progress, there’s one pesky issue that still haunts the Huskers. Which is there brutal seven-year curse of one-score losses. They have had 34 of them since 2018. That’s a huge chunk of close games slipping through their fingers. This is one area where Rhule and his staff really need to dig in deep and find solutions. Husker Online’s Sean Callahan breaks down the real issue behind Nebraska’s seven-year curse of one-score losses on the Crain & Company show.

“One crazy thing I’ve learned about Nebraska is [that] since 2018, Nebraska has [had] 34 one-score losses.” Baline Craine stated. “That’s nine more than any other team.” Rhule has racked up 10 one-score losses and holds a 3-10 record in those tight contests. In the 2024 season, five of those six losses were by just one touchdown or less. That’s huge because it means the team was always in striking distance, but just couldn’t close the deal when it counted most. For instance, last year, on September 20, Huskers had a chance to seal the win in regulation, but missed a 39-yard field goal with just over three minutes remaining, keeping the game tied. That miss came right after a near miss in the end zone, an overthrown pass that slipped just out of reach. Disappointment hung in last season’s 31-24 overtime loss to Illinois. And while the result stings, there was a glimmer of optimism in HC Matt Rhule’s voice. “We have a lot to learn from this game,” Rhule said. “I’m sure our guys will bounce back.”

But the issue? Sean bluntly puts, “Special teams was a big part of it. They have struggled [with] that kicker and, you know, they brought in another transfer this year, Kyle Cunanan. I mean, they’ve had kickers get hurt last year. They struggled [with] that long snapper, if you can believe that. They had 10 kicks and punts blocked last year.” The real killer? Nebraska had a staggering 10 kicks and punts blocked last year. Those blocked kicks hurt the field position. And they also led directly to scoring chances for opponents. Recall the Pinstripe Bowl, where Nebraska won but had to fight off a late surge after two blocked kicks put their lead in jeopardy.

“They brought in a new snapper. And then they went in and got an Australian punter, Archie Wilson. And he’s from the same place that Tory Taylor’s from. He’s a freshman, and he’s been outstanding,” Sean adds. “Mike Ekeler came from Tennessee, where he really did a great job with those V special teams, and he’s a native, wanted to come back to Nebraska. So I do think you’re going to see an upgraded special teams.” Nebraska’s special teams are stepping into 2025 with a fresh start, and a big part of that is the arrival of new special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler. He is a Nebraska native with deep roots in Cornhusker football.

Mike coached linebackers for Nebraska from 2008 to 2010, and he’s bringing over two decades of college coaching experience to the table. Before coming back to Lincoln, he spent four seasons at Tennessee, leading one of the SEC’s top special teams units. Ekeler’s hiring brings hope that Nebraska’s special teams can flip the script. The team recruited new talents for kicker and punter spots, including transfers like Cunanan and a promising freshman punter, Archie Wilson, to bolster the unit. This kid is no stranger to the world of kicking. He comes from Haileybury College in Australia and is a product of Prokick Australia. It’s an elite program that has produced eight Ray Guy Award winners and 29 punters who have landed NFL or CFL contracts. So Wilson’s pedigree is top-notch.

His dedication to punting is next-level. His teammates joke that he carries a football everywhere and just keeps kicking it around non-stop. It’s this kind of relentless work ethic that makes him a perfect fit for Mike Ekeler. Ekeler’s connection with Prokick Australia founder Nathan Chapman helped bring Wilson to Lincoln. It ensured that the Huskers have a punter who not only has raw talent but also the right mindset and strong coaching support. Given Nebraska’s struggles with special teams in previous years, adding a player like Wilson was a good call. He can consistently flip field position and give opposing offenses a long field to work with, which is huge.

After losing its core, can Nebraska’s defensive front reload in 2025?

Nebraska’s defensive line for the 2025 season is facing a pretty big challenge. But they also look ready to step up and fill some enormous shoes. “The real question is their defensive line,” Sean said on the show. “They lost three guys who were fifth and sixth-year seniors. Ty Robinson, who’s with the Eagles, Nash Hutmacher, who’s now with the Buccaneers, and then Jamari Butler, who’s at LSU.” On top of that, James Williams, a guy who racked up 5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in 2024, also left to follow former coaches to Florida State. So yeah, that sounds like losing a lot of firepower upfront. I mean this defensive line played an incredible, almost underappreciated role in keeping Ohio State’s offense in check during their 2024 matchup.

Despite Ohio State being a top-tier, high-powered offense that averages over 500 yards and 40-plus points a game, the Huskers’ defense managed to limit the Buckeyes’ rushing attack to just one first down on the ground for the entire game. That stat alone tells you how dominant Nebraska’s line was in clogging running lanes. But Nebraska isn’t just sitting back. New defensive line coach Terry Bradden, formerly with the Kansas City Chiefs, took over this offseason, and the coaching staff seems confident. Sean adds, “When they were playing well at times, nobody could run the ball on that group. And they have to replace that group up front.”

They brought in some transfers. They brought in some fresh talent from the transfer portal to help fill the gaps. There is Williams Nwaneri, a 6-7, 255-pound redshirt freshman from Missouri who has a ton of potential, and Jaylen George from East Tennessee State, a first-team All-SoCon player. These guys bring new energy and skill to a young but promising group. Plus, junior Dylan Parrott, who saw some action last season, is expected to contribute more this year. Despite the youth and inexperience on paper, Coach Rhule’s staff believes in this group. Sophomores like Keona Davis and Riley Van Poppel have already earned respect and could see significant playing time early on.