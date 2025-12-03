Matt Rhule Suffers Tough Blow After Nebraska Players Nearly Confirm Exodus

With the season over, Nebraska has been hit with multiple blows at once. Ending the season without playoff eligibility was one, but now, head coach Matt Rhule faces multiple player exits. The newest addition to the exodus is safety Caden VerMaas.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On3 College Football Insider Pete Nakos reported that Caden VerMaas is expected to enter the transfer portal. His departure would effectively redshirt him after just one year in the program, which he joined as a freshman from Millard North High School. The move preserves four years of college eligibility for the safety. He played for the Cornhuskers in their wins against Akron and Houston Christian this season.

VerMaas’s exit just increases Nebraska’s issues, as the program may also lose sophomore wide receiver Jacory Barney and quarterback TJ Lateef, who took over after starting quarterback Dylan Raiola suffered a broken fibula against USC in Week 11.Both players shared cryptic Instagram stories, one featuring the song “Leavin” and the other “Movin On.” Although the posts were later removed, fans quickly connected the dots.

ADVERTISEMENT

If true, the departures would deal Nebraska a triple setback under Matt Rhule. TJ Lateef earned Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week honors after completing 13 of 15 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns against UCLA in his first start. Jacory Barney contributes on both offense and special teams, giving the program valuable versatility. Losing both players would further deplete an already thin offensive unit, especially after Dylan Raiola’s season-ending injury.

This news comes after a CBS Sports report suggested Raiola himself might be on the move. Such a development would have left Nebraska with virtually no established offense. Before his injury, Raiola threw for 2,000 yards with a 72.4 percent completion rate and 18 touchdowns, serving as the central piece behind the Cornhuskers’ offense. Losing him would have been devastating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rhule, however, dismissed that possibility in a press conference.

“I haven’t seen that report,” Rhule said. “I haven’t seen that, so I don’t know anything about that. I would never get up here and talk about a player. I love Dylan like I love all my guys. He’s in there doing treatment right now. So I don’t know about that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

At least Matt Rhule will be able to keep Dylan Raiola by his side.

2025 bowl game projections for Matt Rhule’s Nebraska

Iowa closed Nebraska’s regular season on a disappointing note with a 40-16 win. Even so, the Cornhuskers still have an opportunity to impress their fans one more time in a bowl game. The Music City Bowl appears to be their likely destination, with projections from CBS and ESPN2 suggesting they could face a newly Lane Kiffin-led team.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN1 predicts Nebraska could meet Missouri, setting up a renewal of a long-standing rivalry. The programs have not faced each other since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, and a bowl matchup would revive the regional tension between the two sides.

A win over either projected program would serve as a satisfying conclusion for Matt Rhule.