Matt Rhule Won’t Easily Give In to Dylan Raiola’s Wish as Nebraska HC Likely Has Another Plan

At Nebraska, wearing a single-digit jersey is a badge of honor rather than just a number. Grit, character, and consistently showing up are far more essential than fancy stats or recruiting stars. There are no shortcuts or flattering tactics that will get you to the top. Being the guy who plays through injuries, runs down kickoffs in the bitter cold, and prioritizes the team over himself is how you earn it. As per Matt Rhule, the small number on your chest conveys the message, “This is a guy that represents everything it means to be a Husker. He’s tough. He’s hardworking.”

The challenge is that freshmen hardly ever touch those figures. Not a single first-year Husker has broken into the single-digit club. You have to work hard, take your chances, and demonstrate that you’re more than just the high school star around here. Matt Rhule has a reputation for making players work hard before they shine like that. No matter how well-known you are, he believes that you have to start at the bottom and work your way up.

In a recent post on X, Wilson Dittman wrote, “The rumors are true. Looks like Dylan Raiola will be changing numbers to #1.” It’s rare for a player this early in his Nebraska career to land #1, especially a QB after just one season under the center. The list from last year? All junior and senior. The previous year? The same story. It wouldn’t just be a jersey change if Raiola were truly going to put on #1. Only one lone digit, the big one, No. 1, is left to be claimed. The door is open for someone else to take it since Shavers had it until the end of last fall before trading it in for Jimari Butler.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the same post, Dittman expressed surprise that another player hasn’t yet received the single-digit number. None other than Watson Trent. “Yeah I’m definitely surprised. Watson Trent has all the boxes checked. Leader. Highly productive. Senior. Balling in practice. Clearly the guys who’ve been in Lincoln a while had a little bias.”

AD

But Dylan Raiola? His performances made his case. He showed out last year. Not bad for a first-year starter, he completed 67.1% of his passes (275 of 410) as a true freshman quarterback in 2024, threw for 2,819 yards, and recorded 13 touchdowns. He was praised for his poise, flair, and “Mahomes vibes” after leading the Huskers to their first bowl game since 2016. On Wednesday, the most recent round of single-digit winners was revealed, and it features both well-known and up-and-coming players.

No. 0 is being dominated by senior linebacker Javin Wright, No. 2 by sophomore speedster Jacory Barney Jr., No. 4 by junior wideout Janiran Bonner, and No. 9 by sophomore linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. Wide receiver Dane Key selected number 6 earlier in the week, while defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel selected number five. With three defensive backs (Marques Buford, Malcolm Hartzog, and DeShon Singleton), three wide receivers, two linebackers, and one defensive lineman, this year’s single-digit club is loaded overall.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But No. 1 is still not picked. Will Dylan Raiola get it? Matt Rhule is yet to budge. Will he? Won’t he? That will also mean that Raiola will have to give up his No. 15, the same number as his idol, Patrick Mahomes.

Wright, Buford set the tone for Nebraska’s defense

In Nebraska’s stacked secondary, Ceyair Wright and Marques Buford Jr. are two of the most reliable names. Wright’s journey has been one of determination and steady growth. By the end of the previous season, the USC transfer was a mainstay in the back end, but he didn’t make the starting lineup until Nebraska’s fifth game. 39 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, six pass breakups, and three interceptions, including a pick-six against his old school, were his closing stats for 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Buford offers the kind of flexibility that every defensive coordinator hopes for. He split time between safety and cornerback in the previous season, playing in all 13 games and starting 12. He finished second on the team with 35 tackles, one interception, and a career-high five pass breakups. Buford has accumulated 115 tackles, started 25 games, and defended 11 passes with three interceptions.

Buford and Wright lead a defensive backs room that is as competitive and deep as any in recent Husker history. They possess the flexibility to switch up coverages, the physicality to defend the run, and the leadership skills to guide a group of people who respect each other despite intense competition. For Nebraska, that combination is a blueprint for combating some of the most potent passing attacks in the Big Ten.