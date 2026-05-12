Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Falls $16M Behind Ohio State & Big Ten Rivals: Report

Could a financial gap be an obstacle for Matt Rhule in securing success at Nebraska in the 2026 season? Since arriving in 2023, the coach has been rebuilding and ending the team’s long postseason drought. However, under his leadership, the Huskers have not reached the national title conversation, yet Rhule’s fourth season brings expectations. Still, a concern arises considering Nebraska’s investment compared to the B1G elites.

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Last week, a report from HuskerOnline confirmed that for the 2026 season, Nebraska’s roster spending is $16 million behind IU, OSU, and other Big Ten rivals. Combining revenue sharing and NIL funding, Rhule’s program’s estimated roster investment ranges between $25M and $30M.

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In contrast, Ohio State and Oregon have spent over $50 million on rosters. Indiana has joined the top tier of Big Ten spenders, assuming it reaches the $45-$50 million mark. A major factor in the Hoosiers’ rising financial status is the backing of billionaire alumni like Mark Cuban. However, Ohio State’s advantage (the roster’s elite status) is driven by winning tradition and NFL development rather than NIL spending, according to Rhule.

Nebraska aimed to top $30 million in roster spending through a “True NIL” strategy. This target includes an estimated $15-$16 million from revenue sharing and $10-$15 million from its primary collective, The 1890 Initiative. But to bridge the latest gap, Nebraska’s attempt faced a major hurdle when an arbitrator ruled in favor of the CSC.

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The ruling rejected third-party NIL deals worth over $1 million for 18 Nebraska players, concluding they lacked a “valid business purpose” and were essentially “warehousing” rights. The program’s AD, Troy Dannen, noted that while the Cornhuskers are one of only a few schools that have already budgeted the full $20 million placeholder for revenue sharing, they are “not fighting an even fight” because of rivals’ aggressive supplemental spending.

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This uneven reality could affect Nebraska’s competitiveness. But the program’s head coach noted that his goal is for Nebraska to be at the forefront of 2026 investment. He cautioned that Nebraska cannot have high NIL earners sitting on the bench and stressed that every dollar must tie to immediate on-field contributions.

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Now, with this roster gap, whether the Cornhuskers could be legitimate title contenders this season or not, only time will tell. But despite the roster gap, Nebraska remains heavily invested in its staff. With a contract extension through 2032, Rhule’s salary saw a hefty jump. Still, there’s concern, as without on-field performance, money can’t bring a title.

Does Nebraska’s 2026 roster have talent?

Despite losing Dylan Raiola to Oregon, Nebraska’s 2026 roster has many to make up, including OT Claude Mpouma and five-star CB Danny Odem. The Huskers will rely on transfer Anthony Colandrea and sophomore TJ Lateef at QB. But to survive a full season, the program has to focus on its RB and DT depth.

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This season, Nebraska must face three 2025 playoff teams: OSU, Indiana, and Oregon. But considering that, the schedule does not favor a title run. The schedule is designed for a “step forward” season where winning 10 games will secure a 12-team playoff spot, but it requires multiple upsets.

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While DC Rob Aurich will lead Nebraska’s defense, on offense, Dana Holgorsen enters his second year as OC. But the Cornhuskers’ investment gap raises a question about their desperation to bring success in 2026.