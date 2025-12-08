Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Make Urgent Announcement After Firing Dylan Raiola’s Family Member

Matt Rhule is done being patient. Days after pulling the plug on his offensive line coach, Nebraska is now overhauling the other side of the ball. In fact, the Cornhuskers appear to be looking toward San Diego State’s defensive coordinator as a potential solution.

“Nebraska has agreed to a three-year deal to make San Diego State’s Rob Aurich the school’s next defensive coordinator,” reported ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

While the Nebraska head coach made his defensive needs clear after the regular-season-ending loss against Iowa, it was evident that John Butler didn’t deliver the level of improvement they needed. That’s why this change comes after the team surrendered 77 points over its final two games. But now it will be handed to the proven hands of Aurich.

Aurich is a clear upgrade and one of the hottest defensive names available. Under his watch, San Diego State produced one of the nation’s most dramatic year-to-year turnaround: jumping from No. 97 to No. 5 nationally in scoring defense, slicing points allowed from 29.5 to 12.6 per game. The Aztecs also held seven opponents to seven points or fewer, the most for the program in over five decades, earning Aurich a Broyles Award nomination.

This is exactly what Rhule has been missing. Nebraska’s defense collapsed down the stretch, giving up 77 points in its final two games, and former coordinator John Butler never generated the takeaways or physical edge Rhule has openly demanded.

“Defense is about big hits, picking balls off, sack-fumbles, scoop-and-scores, and we’re just not getting those versus the higher-quality opponents,” Rhule said after the 40-16 loss to Iowa.

While better days seem to be ahead for the Cornhuskers’ defense with Rob Aurich’s defensive mastermind, the offensive side has already moved on from Dylan Raiola’s family member. Although Nebraska finished the regular season 7–5, a one-game improvement from 2024, the offense didn’t find a consistent rhythm under Donovan Raiola. That ultimately led to the decision to fire him.

Matt Rhule brings change to the O-line

The Cornhuskers are officially hitting reset in the trenches. With multiple reports confirming that Donovan Raiola has been dismissed, the Huskers will have a new offensive line coach in 2026.

Donovan Raiola arrived in 2022 under Scott Frost and was the lone assistant Matt Rhule kept. But now, he departs after another season of uneven play up front, and the numbers told the story.

Nebraska allowed 30 sacks in 12 games, including a brutal nine-sack meltdown in a 24–6 loss to Minnesota. That performance sealed what had already become a shaky year. Considering the team’s performance this year, Rhule was direct when making the move.

“I informed Donovan Raiola today that he will not be retained as our offensive line coach,” said Rhule. “We thank Donovan for his contributions to Nebraska Football over the past four years and wish him the best moving forward.”

Raiola’s firing also sparks fresh questions about the future of his nephew, QB Dylan Raiola, whose status has been cloudy since his season-ending leg injury. A CBS Sports report noted there’s “a sense in Lincoln” that the sophomore may explore leaving this offseason. But nothing is fixed right now.

Still, their new offensive coordinator will need to get the offense back on track.