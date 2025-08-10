Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Paid $1.6M After Adding G5 School to Future Home Game Schedule

“We are making plans to embark on major renovations of Memorial Stadium that may impact our seating capacity for the 2027 season,” said athletic director Troy Dannen while addressing the Huskers’ future schedule. After eliminating Tennessee from the non-conference schedule in 2026 and 2027 due to the loss of revenue because of stadium renovations, Nebraska football is changing up its schedule for the future.

“The best scenario for us is to have eight home games in 2027 to offset any potential revenue loss from a reduced capacity. The additional home games will also have a tremendous economic benefit on the Lincoln community,” said Troy. He also stated that for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the football schedule is “nearly complete through 2032,” bringing the team one step closer to completing its long-term schedule. With a road trip to Oklahoma scheduled for September 8 of the 2029 season, there is only one non-conference spot left to be filled.

In a recent post on X, Brett McMurphy wrote, “Nebraska adds 2029 home game w/Nevada, @FBSchedules reports. Nevada will receive $1.6 million from NU.” The deal includes a $1.6 million guarantee for the Wolf Pack to travel to Lincoln, which is the standard payout for Group of Five programs facing a Power Five opponent. This will only be the second time the two schools have met; the only other meeting was in 2007, when Nebraska easily won 52–10. Furthermore, it provides Nebraska with another home game that is clearly winnable to start the season before launching into Big Ten play.

Even though Nevada’s 2029 trip to Lincoln is still some years away, the Wolf Pack still needs to rebuild. They haven’t sniffed a bowl game since 2021 and have only won seven games in the last three seasons. The first season under new head coach Jeff Choate was a rough one, finishing 3–10 with a 0–7 record in Mountain West play. That is a far cry from their glory days, such as in 2010, when Colin Kaepernick was at his best and they went 13-1, which was highlighted by a bowl victory and a memorable victory over Boise State.

The Huskers in Lincoln, meanwhile, are trying to demonstrate that their recent success is more than a passing trend. Their first bowl berth since 2016 last season was a welcome change of pace for a fan base that has been hankering after indications of a comeback. Dylan Raiola, the five-star QB who took over for his sophomore season after displaying flashes of star power as a freshman, is largely responsible for that optimism. In 2027, Nebraska will play eight home games for the first time since 2013, and they will face a variety of new opponents, including Bowling Green and Ohio.

Matt Rhule sees progress, but injuries hit the Huskers hard.

“I thought we were really, really, really, really efficient on offense… able to both run and throw the ball,” said Matt Rhule, who was impressed by the offense’s seamless operation. He did point out the “one caveat” of practice: some attacks went unpunished because the QBs weren’t in the game. Rhule’s initial defensive criticism was straightforward: Tackling requires improvement. “We just need those reps. It’s the first week of tackling. We’re really going to have to improve on that this week,” he said.

He was also impressed by special teams, where he watched a three-way kicking contest between Kyle Cunanan, John Hohl, and Tristian Alvano play out and was left smiling by freshman Archie Wilson. “I’ve never enjoyed punt periods in my life, but it’s my favorite period of practice right now. I could watch (Wilson) punt all day.” Nebraska is still trying to secure its offensive tackle positions up front. Senior Teddy Prochazka and junior Tyler Knaak are competing on the right, while junior Elijah Pritchett and sophomore Gunnar Gotulla are engaged in a close race on the left.

Nothing is nearly decided yet, according to Matt Rhule, who also hinted that the four could switch sides if necessary. However, the news wasn’t entirely positive. Two significant defensive injuries that will keep players out for the season were confirmed by Rhule. After battling the same injury once before, sophomore cornerback Blye Hill suffered another setback when he reinjured his patella. The team’s depth will really be put to the test going into the fall after both setbacks.