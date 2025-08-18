Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Tipped for Surprising Fate in 2025 After Double Injury Announcement

CFB analyst Josh Pate is stirring the pot with his 2025 CFP predictions. While his picks are bold, fans are already talking. The B1G claims the crown at the top, with PSU snagging the No. 1 overall seed. Joining them with a first-round bye are powerhouse programs like Texas, Alabama, and Oregon. But the real intrigue lies in the bottom half of the bracket. Pate’s selections include teams that currently sit outside the AP Top 12, some by a wide margin, promising a playoff field full of surprises and storylines. Among the surprise picks? One standout is Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Cornhuskers. But what’s behind that choice?

On August 17, during an appearance on his show, Josh Pate laid it out, stating, “As the biggest Nebraska Cornhusker supporter in the entire city of Nashville, Tennessee, bar none, I’ve got Nebraska making the playoff at number 11.” The analyst’s vision puts top teams on the road, sets up intriguing matchups, and gives fans plenty to debate before kickoff. But what does this mean for Nebraska’s playoff hopes?

As for Nebraska, Pate is betting big on the Cornhuskers and coach Matt Rhule as they dive deeper into the Dylan Raiola era. He’s confident and unapologetic about his picks. “I got Clemson hosting Boise State in round one. I have got Ohio State hosting Arizona State in round one,” said Pate. “And I’ve got Nebraska going to Notre Dame. So, cold weather on the road to play cold weather,” he added. So, big challenges await, but the Cornhuskers are poised for a showdown. But does the schedule work in their favour?

Well, the 2025 schedule for Matt Rhule, face a thrilling mix of home battles and tough road tests. The season kicks off on August 28 at Arrowhead Stadium against Cincinnati. A neutral-site opener with big vibes. Then, home fans get a double dose early with Akron and Houston Christian. But the real fireworks start September 20 against Michigan, followed by Michigan State a week later. Road trips to Maryland and Minnesota will test their grit before returning home for showdowns with Northwestern and USC. So, matchups against Michigan, PSU, and USC will be the true measuring sticks for Nebraska’s 2025 title ambitions. But is their QB fully ready for the grind?

Dylan Raiola is back and stronger than ever as he heads into his sophomore season at Nebraska. The QB told reporters Friday that he’s at peak performance and ready to take charge. “I feel tremendously great,” remarked Raiola. “My body is in the best shape it’s been in. I’m not tired at all. I’m sleeping great and recovering three times a day; morning, after practice and at night before I head home.” So, confidence is high, energy is up, and the Cornhuskers have their leader primed for a big year. Now, with QB1 in peak form, Nebraska’s head coach drops a double injury bombshell.

Matt Rhule’s latest injury update

Two defensive newcomers got off to a rough start, sidelined by spring injuries. One is Jamir Conn, a 6’0″, 190lb DB, and another Jaylen George, a 6’2″, 260lb DL. Both were limited early on. Now, the big question heading into the season was, if they are fully healthy and ready to make an impact.

On August 17, Nebraska insider Mitch Sherman reported that both players are excelling in camp. “They’re just hungry. And their hunger feeds other guys,” said Rhule. Right now, their drive is already pushing the entire defense forward, and the Cornhuskers are hoping this duo can become true difference-makers. And why not?

Jamir Conn finished his final season with the Salukis strong, racking up 57 tackles and six pass breakups. He showed off both playmaking ability and leadership. Meanwhile, Jaylen George made waves up front with 33 tackles and a sack, proving he can disrupt any offense. So, both newcomers are skilled and ready to hit the field running.