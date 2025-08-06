Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Woes Poised for Major Turn After Day 9 of Fall Camp – Report

Nebraska’s fall camp has been a cauldron of intensity and roster competition, with energy peaking as the Huskers wrapped their ninth day of practice. Matt Rhule’s offense has reportedly found another gear, thanks to a maturing offensive line, and quarterback Dylan Raiola is showing improved command after last year’s roller-coaster debut. Running back Emmett Johnson is a clear RB1, while Mekhi Nelson fights for the RB2 spot. On defense, names such as Kiona Davis and promising edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt have kept the heat on, bringing a nasty, physical edge to every drill.

But as the pads have come on and scrimmages get real, it’s been clear that this Nebraska roster is defined by its depth and the emergence of hungry new faces. Beyond the usual suspects, two names are turning heads with their performances: Williams Nwaneri and Andrew Marshall. Coaches and players have been buzzing after the 9th day’s session, with both standing out as impact newcomers ready to shake up the depth chart.

Let’s start with Williams Nwaneri. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound redshirt freshman spent last year at Missouri, where he played sparingly before transferring, but was already making waves as a consensus five-star recruit. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was quick to heap praise. Rhule said, “Williams is going to see the field. So, I can tell you that he’s a good player that has a huge upside that just needs to kind of keep working in this grind of this program at Nebraska that is going to fortify him into a grown man on the field and off. Nwaneri was Missouri’s top-ranked recruit, with high school coaches calling him a “phenomenal player” and a “physical freak.” Now, in fall camp, he’s disrupting the pocket daily and drawing double teams in scrimmages, validating both the star ratings and the high expectations in Lincoln.

Flip the script to Andrew Marshall, and you have another under-the-radar transfer now creating major camp chatter. Marshall arrived from FCS powerhouse Idaho and earned first-team All-Big Sky at corner. Nebraska secondary coach Addison Williams was effusive after recent practices, saying, “Drew is a pro. I totally agree with Coach [Matt] Rhule on that. And one thing about Drew is that he has that chip on his shoulder coming from an FCS school. And he feels like, hey, I should have been here before now. But he’s not holding that as a grudge against anybody. But he’s taking it using motivation from a standpoint, as, hey, I’m here now, so I’m going to go prove myself. He has that mentality. He’s a real competitor.”

Marshall’s journey, going from Eleanor Roosevelt High in California to two playoff runs at Idaho and now pushing for snaps in Big Ten practices, shows he’s no fluke. His versatility as a top-end cover man and kick return spark is surfacing already, and the “chip on his shoulder” has set the tone for a Husker secondary eager to make its mark this season.

For Nebraska fans, it’s a sight for sore eyes; the roster is deeper and much hungrier. If you’re looking for underdog excitement and legitimate breakout potential, this camp is delivering. With Rhule’s ‘Year 3 Leap’ in full swing and new faces like Nwaneri and Marshall forcing their way into the spotlight, suddenly it feels like the Huskers have turned a corner. The real test is coming, but after nine days in the grind, Nebraska looks ready to finally rewrite its story and do it with a fresh set of stars.

Nebraska’s defensive line woes

If you’re sweating Nebraska’s new-look defensive line heading into 2025, Matt Rhule wants you to take a breath. Yes, it’s a fresh-faced group with Jeudy, Van Poppel, and Lenhardt, who do have fewer snaps under their belt, but the physical tools are all there. Rhule’s betting not on experience, but on attitude and work ethic. He said, “I’ve just seen them lift, I’ve seen them run, I’ve seen them grow. I think the only thing that’s going to limit them is their own brains.” Meaning Nebraska finally has the size and athleticism up front. Now it comes down to trusting instincts, coaching, and each other to make splash plays when the lights are on.

On the plus side, the D-line isn’t as thin as doom-and-gloomers would have you believe. While they don’t have a plug-and-play giant like Nash Hutmacher in the middle, depth and size aren’t the issue. Riley Van Poppel, Elijah Jeudy, and Dylan Parrott all check in at or near 300 pounds, big enough for Big Ten trench warfare. Behind them, Keona Davis, Williams Nwaneri, and Cam Lenhardt each bring length, athleticism, and beef at 6-foot-3-plus and 270 or higher. Add in the sneaky depth of converted EDGE Jordan Ochoa, and you have a rotation with both size and upside. As senior OL Henry Lutovsky put it, “I have full belief in Riley Van Poppel, Cam Lenhardt, Elijah Jeudy, and all those guys to really step up and fill those shoes.”

Of course, there’s reason for caution, few proven snaps, only one senior, and a lot of untested pieces making a big jump in responsibility. Chemistry and in-game poise can’t be manufactured in the weight room. But Rhule’s approach is to let them develop on the field, trust their athletic gifts, and lean into the competition that’s been a theme of fall camp. There may be a learning curve, but this Nebraska defensive line has the talent, the mass, and the hunger to quiet the concerns, if they trust themselves and grow together quickly.