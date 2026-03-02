Matt Rhule’s NFL-Bound RB Makes Feelings Clear on His Potential Draft Destination After Positive Meeting With $6.25B Team

October 04, 2025 Lincoln, NE. U.S. – Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule in action during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Michigan State Spartans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE..Nebraska won 38-27.Attendance: 86496.407th consecutive sellout. /Cal Media Lincoln United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251004_zma_c04_223 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

Emmett Johnson grew up in Minneapolis, went to Academy of Holy Angels in nearby Richfield, and lived close to the U.S. Bank Stadium. He won Minnesota’s Mr. Football award in 2021 and was a hometown hero. Still, the Gophers never gave him a college offer because they didn’t need an RB in his class. So he joined Matt Rhule’s Nebraska instead. Now that he’s NFL-bound, he says it’ll be personal if the Minnesota Vikings call his name on draft night.

“Hey, man, it would mean a lot,” Emmett Johnson told NBC. “I grew up in the inner city. I lived about 10-15 minutes from U.S. Bank Stadium. I had a great formal meeting with them and O’Connell. I would love to go back home.”

You can hear the eagerness in his voice. Johnson is one of the best RBs in the 2026 NFL Draft coming off a dominant season with Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers. He ran for 1,451 yards with 12 TDs and also caught for 370 yards and three TDs. The positive formal meeting with Minnesota at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is a good sign of mutual interest.

With the $6.25B Vikings staring at offensive questions heading into 2026, this may be a good time to lock in the former Husker. Aaron Jones is due to carry a $14.5 million cap hit in 2026 while C.J. Ham and Adam Thielen have already retired. The backfield could quietly become a need, especially if the front office wants to get younger and cheaper without sacrificing versatility.

Emmett Johnson is a great choice for Kevin O’Connell who could bring back the hometown hero. Coming in as the No. 3 RB behind Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, he’s viewed as a potential second or third round pick. His loyalty for Minnesota is evident when he confessed he even designed his game after Vikings’ star Adrian Peterson.

“I grew up a Vikings fan,” he said. “Just how downhill he was. I feel like if you watch my tape, I finish a lot of my runs moving forward. I feel like the violent part came from AP.”

Emmett Johnson could offer offensive balance to Kevin O’Connell. There’s both potential and the hometown pull but as far as skills go, his NFL combine didn’t go as planned.

Emmett Johnson’s combine results raise eyebrows

The NFL Combine gave Emmett Johnson a chance to boost his stock but unlike his dominant 2025 season, he delivered a middle-of-the-pack showing. His biggest hit came in the 40-yard dash when he clocked a 4.6 on his first attempt. He later improved to 4.56 on his second but he still finished last that day among the 10 RBs working out.

For the 10-yard split, the 5’11, 200-pound RB went toe-to-toe with Wake Forest’s Demond Claiborne tying the fourth place with 1.59 seconds. He also posted a 35.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot broad jump. Now, it remains to be seen if Minnesota will prioritize RB in the middle rounds or if they pass on a player who grew up ten minutes from their stadium and openly said he wants to come home.

Emmett Johnson entered the NFL combine as a quality backup with a potential to start. That likely hasn’t changed despite his performance. And he still has Nebraska’s Pro Day to remind his doubters why he earned All-America honors in the first place. So now we wait and see.