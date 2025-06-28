Matt Rhule’s Recruiting Setback Sparks Unfiltered Response From Nebraska Legend

Matt Rhule’s recruitment strategy hasn’t seen much success this cycle. And that’s not the news Nebraska fans were expecting this summer. The Cornhuskers’ top targets at wide receiver have committed elsewhere, which makes their 2026 class hit rock bottom in the Big Ten rankings. Yes, it’s a hard pill to swallow for Rhule’s squad, that out of 18 teams, the Huskers are sitting at 18.

Rhule’s squad has already missed out on players like Ryan Mosley (Georgia), Jabari Brady (Missouri), and Nalin Scott (Arizona State). But it’s not just those top choices choosing someone else over them. Rhule’s plan B seems to be drying up as well, with other options falling away too. Although they have landed some promising names, such as Dayton Raiola, CJ Bronaugh, Jase Reynolds, and Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, the overall picture still feels underwhelming.

Meanwhile, amid all the concerns, there’s one legendary Husker who has stepped up to support Rhule. Former Nebraska wide receiver Abdul Muhammad recently joined a phone call with 93.7 The Ticket, speaking about the recruiting situation. “I think he’s on the right path and doing a great job with that. Some guys he’s bringing in that’s from the state, out of state.” Muhammad said. “I know he’s had some question marks about some of the recruits that are in state that he’s not recruiting, but that’s a wait and see process to see how things happen with not only Nebraska, but those kids,” he added.

Muhammad has seen the highs and lows of the program during his playing days. And when someone of his status speaks highly of the HC, then it provides a little surety that the program might be facing a setback when it comes to recruiting, but their 2025 class is something that could be the reason to stay optimistic. “But I’m really impressed with what the coach is doing right now. And, I’m excited about the direction of the team, being down there.” Muhammad said. The Huskers might be falling behind in the recruiting race, but their roster looks stacked.

The hope is still strong after seeing their on-field results this spring. Not to mention that this is Rhule’s third year at Nebraska, and we all know what he did at Temple and Baylor. He went 2-10 in his first season at Temple, jumped to 6-6 in the second, and then surged in year three with double-digit wins (11-3). The same happened when he was at Baylor, starting with a horrible overall record of 1-11, then a steady progress in the second year (7-6), and finally an 11-3 record in the third year. Maybe Nebraska will experience the third-time charm as well.

While the state of recruiting might not be going in Rhule’s favor, there’s someone who can make the fans forget about the ongoing recruiting drama.

Matt Rhule sets the tone on Dylan Raiola’s future

There was a lot of buzz around Nebraska last year, and at the centre of it was star quarterback Dylan Raiola. He just came in the last season and assured fans that the Huskers are ready for a turnaround. Standing at 6 feet 3 inches and weighing around 230 pounds, the star QB racked up 2819 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

The head coach himself opened up about Raiola on the Always College Football show, and the kind of appreciation he showed with his words made it clear that this is the kid he believes in. “He’s always been a tremendous worker,” Matt Rhule said. “I think when you’re a young player, you can be emotional. When things are great, you’re great. When things get bad, sometimes you kind of get quiet. You get introverted. You start to get frustrated.”

Rhule also described a moment the two shared, which reflects the strength of their bond. “Actually, he and I were together in the cafeteria, [and] we had this exact conversation. We had the UCLA game on TV,” Rhule said. “And he was like, ‘Man, it was 13-7 at the half.’ Then we came out [of halftime] and he threw a pick-six. We talked about how far he’s come. To me, it’s not about his highs being any higher. It’s about his lows not being so low. It’s the same for our whole team. What I’ve loved about Dylan is the consistency he’s shown and bought into. He’s the same guy every day. He’s holding people accountable, starting with himself.”

Nebraska fans must be hopeful about what the dynamic duo of Rhule-Raiola brings in the seasons ahead. Don’t forget the momentum from December’s Pinstripe Bowl. They claimed a gritty 20-15 win over Boston College and closed the season with a 7-6 record. They’ve got a young quarterback who is evolving into a leader quickly and a coach who carries a lot of experience. If this duo fits well in the upcoming season, then winning the Natty won’t be a far-fetched dream anymore.