Matt Rhule’s True Stance on Dylan Raiola Confirms Reason Behind QB’s Nebraska Exit

After spending two years with Nebraska, QB Dylan Raiola jumped ship to Oregon. Raiola was one of the biggest hires of Matt Rhule and had made millions through NIL money with the Huskers. While the quarterback had everything at Lincoln, his decision to transfer remained suspicious. At this stage, insiders reveal the actual reason behind Raiola’s exit from Nebraska.

According to On3’s Steve Sipple, Nebraska has no intent to retain Dylan Raiola, as the QB didn’t live up to the expectations.

“It appears as if there wasn’t a fanatical attempt to keep Dylan,” Sipple said on the January 13 episode of 93.7 The Ticket. “I mean, in the end, it didn’t go well. There was a talk about money on return; it wasn’t a huge money on return.”

Sipple highlighted the number of sacks Raiola took in the last two seasons as the concerning reason behind it. Raiola was sacked 54 times in two years, in which he was sacked 27 times this year, in just nine games he started this season.

Steve Sipple then previewed Raiola’s future at Oregon, only to reveal that Raiola could be redshirting next season.

“Dante Moore, I looked at it, had 17 total sacks this year in 15 games,” Sipple continued. “I hope Dante Moore stays, and Dylon leaves the limelight and just gets better as a quarterback. Just can work on his stuff in silence and quiet and not have all the hoopla. Stay in the background.”

If you compare their stats, the Oregon QB has better numbers. Moore completed 73% of his throws for 3,565 yards, with 28 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, with a 78.6 QBR. On the other hand, Raiola has a 72.4% completion rate this season and has thrown 2,000 yards for 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

There’s no way Raiola is going to get promoted over Moore if he gets to return for the 2026 season. This puts Raiola in a position to wait for Moore’s decision. While Raiola is likely to be benched for the 2026 season, Nebraska columnists believe that Matt Rhule should have done the same for the betterment of Raiola and the Cornhuskers.

What should Matt Rhule have done with Dylan Raiola?

Nebraska columnist Sam McKewon revealed what went wrong and what should have been the best strategy Matt Rhule should have used when Raiola came to Nebraska.

“They should have at least said, ‘If you’re coming here, we’re no different from Georgia; you’re going to sit,’” McKewon said on what Matt Rhule should have done with Dylan Raiola. “You’re going to sit behind a guy that’s going to play in the NFL next year. You’re going to learn. We’re going to put off the Patrick Mahomes cosplay for a year.

You’re going to be like everybody else and learn with your teammates. We’re not going to put you out front because that’s the way it’s done. That’s the way whoever else did it.’ But they didn’t do that, and that’s the way it goes, and they made the choice they made. Wasn’t necessarily a bad choice, but that would probably be the thing I would think of.”

It would be interesting to see how his future at Oregon unfolds this fall, as Moore’s status remains a question.