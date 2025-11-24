James Franklin Learns Four-Star Penn State Commit’s Verdict on Flipping to His Hokies

Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin got to his usual work just as he stepped into Blacksburg. The recruiting expert is now out there revamping the Hokies’ roster by flipping fresh recruits as they stumble with a 3-8 record. But guess who he targets first to flip? Not to anyone’s surprise, it is a Penn State commit.

Matt Seig pledged to the Nittany Lions in November 2024, drawn by his loyalty as a Pennsylvania native and his strong bond with then-coach James Franklin and the staff. After Franklin’s firing, Sieg reopened his recruitment but still maintained his commitment to PSU. He maintained close ties with interim coach Terry Smith and coaches like Anthony Poindexter. But his recent appreciation is only for the new Virginia Tech head coach.

“The fans are super excited to have Coach Franklin, and you can tell there is an excitement that hasn’t been here in a while,” Matt Sieg said. “I think Coach Franklin will be able to turn the program around and get it back to what it once was. They’re definitely among my top schools moving towards signing day.”

But the Nittany Lions aren’t the only ones Franklin is battling with for Seig.

With less than two weeks before the three-day National Signing Day begins on Dec. 3, Notre Dame, Indiana, and Pittsburgh are also in the mix. However, Sieg’s recent visit to Blacksburg showcased some genuine positivity regarding Franklin’s chances to flip him. It’s not just the players; the HC has convinced and brought along former PSU staffers with him.

He has worked for years with folks like PSU general manager Andy Frank and PSU chief of staff Kevin Threlkel. Now, reportedly, recruiting coordinator for personnel Chris Mahon will also be part of Franklin’s staff. That’s why Penn State commits are eager to join the Hokies program.

Sieg’s visit was during the Hokies’ home football game against Miami. However, his review of James Franklin’s VT clearly shows how the HC is going all-in this time. During Brent Pry’s tenure, the program struggled significantly to pull in top Virginia talent. They barely held onto their own backyard, with just 48% of recruits coming from in-state. Plus, the overall class rankings never cracked the top 25. The roots of this slip trace back to Justin Fuente’s tenure.

The percentage dipped as low as 22-23%, signaling a trend where Virginia Tech was losing stars to programs in North Carolina and elsewhere. The good thing is that Franklin knows recruiting inside and out.

PSU commits to following the 367-mile trail

James Franklin hit Blacksburg like a coach on a mission. As discussed, Virginia Tech hasn’t been a recruiting power in years, logging just one top‑20 class since 2010 and signing only five ESPN 300 recruits from 2021 to 2025. He started fast. Within days of his introductory presser, Franklin said he’d already called 40 current Virginia Tech commits plus the top players in Virginia, immediately signaling that in‑state talent and existing pledges were the foundation.

The headliner is quarterback Troy Huhn. He is ESPN’s No. 10 pocket passer and No. 198 overall, who spent sixteen months committed to Franklin at Happy Valley before backing off with his commitment after Franklin’s firing. Now Huhn is in Blacksburg.

“Coach Franklin taking the Virginia Tech job changes a few things.” His dad officially said, “We’re going to go out on an official visit this weekend and watch the Hokies play Miami. We want to know who the staff is and who they’re bringing in scheme-wise and all that.”

Along with Matt Sieg and Huhn, Franklin stacked the weekend with more PSU‑linked names. Several PSU athletes like Pierce Petersohn, guard Benjamin Eziuka, and three‑stars Mathieu Lamah, Marlen Bright, and Roseby Lubintus are all in the mix. Even former Nittany Lion commits Davion Brown and Tavian Branch have heard from him again. Brown said that Franklin “reintroduced himself” and wants to rebuild the same relationship they had at Penn State.