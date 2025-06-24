Matt Wells Breaks Silence on Messy $18.8M Texas Tech Exit After 4 Years

Matt Wells has always worn the headset with composure. Known for QB development and his sharp offensive mind, he’s been around the block more than a few times. But nothing in his 25-plus years of coaching could’ve prepared him for October 23, 2021. Texas Tech was 5-2 and cruising at halftime, up 24-10 on the Kansas State Wildcats in Lubbock. Then came the second-half collapse—sparked by Felix Anudike-Uzomah’s game-changing safety—and the Red Raiders never recovered. A day later, Wells was out, and his $18.8 million buyout became the latest expensive plot twist in Big 12 drama.

It still doesn’t sit right with some. As GoPowercat’s Tim Fitzgerald narrated that traumatic night on his podcast, he said, “For some damn reason, I’m not over it. How the hell did you get fired at five and three after a one-point defeat to a pretty damn good team in Kansas State?” It’s a fair question. And Matt Wells admitted he didn’t see it coming either.

“Felix’s safety—that absolutely turned the tide,” Wells recalled. “I remember it like it was yesterday down there in the south end zone. Yeah, that was tough. Didn’t see it coming. Happened mid-Monday morning after the K-State game.”

But in the aftermath, Wells found clarity. “They can take your keys away, they can take your title and your job away, but what they can’t take away is your integrity, the way that you did things, the relationships that you built,” he said. “You can’t go back at that time. You can’t go back and change anything. You can’t change conversations. You can’t change decisions you made. And so, you have to live with it.” And lived with it. “Those will be the memories that I keep… that I know that we made differences in those players’ lives and in the program.”

Now, he’s helping shape Kansas State’s next era. Promoted to offensive coordinator in 2025, Matt Wells returns with a full plate—QBs coach, play-caller, and associate head coach, all rolled into one. It’s not just a title upgrade; it’s a statement of trust from Chris Klieman. Last year, Wells shared co-coordinator duties, and the offense showed flashes of brilliance, largely due to the rise of Avery Johnson, K-State’s multi-tooled passer.

Under Wells’ guidance, Johnson broke the school record for touchdown passes in a season (25) and led a unit that finished top-15 nationally in several key metrics. Kansas State ranked second in rushing yards per carry (6.08), 11th in rushing yards per game (215.5), and tied for third in school history in passing touchdowns. Offensively, the Wildcats averaged 426.8 yards per game and totaled 5,549 yards—both among the top five in program history.

Matt Wells also coached at Oklahoma as an analyst after his Tech tenure and previously led Utah State to multiple bowl games. In total, he’s coached in 13 bowls and won two conference championships. Now in Manhattan, he’s building again—quietly, efficiently, without flash or fluff. But don’t mistake that for apathy. There’s a chip on the shoulder, maybe one earned in Lubbock. So what can Chris Kleiman’s boys Wells and Avery do in Year 2? If last season’s leap is any indication, the ceiling hasn’t been hit yet.

Can the Kansas State Wildcats win the Big 12?

Athlon Sports isn’t mincing words. The Kansas State Wildcats are their pick to win the Big 12 this season. And if that prophecy comes true, it could be more than just a conference crown in Manhattan. With the expanded CFP format in place, winning the league likely means punching a ticket to the national title dance. It’s a big deal. Maybe the deal.

But as always in football, it starts with the QB. Avery Johnson is back and poised to lead this team again, and Kansas State fans are banking on the rising star to make a major leap. Johnson’s dynamic play style, paired with the arrival of offensive guru Matt Wells, has all the makings of something special. “Much of Kansas State’s season is going to hang on the relationship between quarterback Avery Johnson and new offensive coordinator Matt Wells.” That’s not just analysis—it’s the whole mood in Manhattan this offseason.

Matt Wells, now officially running the offense, has a proven track record of lighting up scoreboards and developing signal-callers. If he and Johnson click, this team could be lethal. The playbook’s deeper, the talent is seasoned, and the motivation? Off the charts. For Johnson and Wells, 2025 is about redemption. And if things go according to plan, it’ll be revenge served cold—with a Big 12 trophy.