Matt Rhule Puts 7 College Football Programs on High Alert With Sneaky Nebraska Move – Insider Report

Matt Rhule’s Nebraska football program is quietly stirring the pot for the 2027 recruiting class. The Huskers already have two five-star commitments. They are offensive line studs Tory Pimman and Trae Taylor. While the 2026 class started slow, ranking 72nd nationally (as per 247Sports), the early 2027 signs are much more promising. And just when you think Nebraska might be resting on those early commitments, here comes a juicy development to make the Huskers’ recruiting story even spicier.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nebraska is now setting its sights on a top-tier 5-star wide receiver from Pennsylvania’s 2027 class, Matthew Gregory. This kid is ranked as one of the nation’s elite wide receivers, coming in at No. 4 WR and No. 29 overall nationally. Gregory plays at Owen J. Roberts High School and is no stranger to attention. Matthew already has offers rolling in from heavyweights like Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State, Maryland, Syracuse, and Rutgers, with official visit dates already locked. But yes, Nebraska is sliding in, too.

“I’ll give you one comparison to who he reminds me of,” Wilson Dittman Sports said on YouTube. “Ryan Williams out of Alabama.” From the moment you watch Gregory’s tape, one standout feature is his speed and explosiveness. Much like Williams did during his freshman season last year, he possessed a laser-timed 40-yard dash in the 4.5 range. And you’re saying Gregory can do the same? He clocked a jaw-dropping 10.46 seconds in the 100-meter dash this spring, and on the football side, he’s sprinted a 4.35-second 40-yard dash with a lightning-fast 1.56-second 10-yard split.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Cornhuskers are in for a treat. Then there’s the physicality. Gregory isn’t some fragile speedster just out there running routes. He’s built tough and plays with an edge. That grit and willingness to engage in the trenches mirrors Williams’ style. On top of that, he has a 6-foot-1, 177-pound frame. It makes him a highly coveted weapon on the field. Penn State has historically been the school he’s been closest to, thanks to proximity and familiarity. What sets Nebraska apart is its willingness to build personal relationships and offer a clear vision for Gregory’s role in the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although Gregory hasn’t yet discussed any visit to Lincoln as of now, that makes Nebraska’s pull even more dangerous. Plus, Nebraska’s coaching staff isn’t shy about showcasing how Gregory’s unique talents would perfectly fit into their offensive scheme. He has Penn State scheduled on September 27th and Michigan on October 18th.

AD

Matthew Gregory’s arrival could change the game

If Matthew Gregory commits to Nebraska, the Huskers’ wide receiver room in the 2027 season might just go from good to flat-out explosive. Not too long ago, Nebraska’s wide receivers were kind of like a spare parts crew. Fast forward to today, and we’re seeing a real transformation. The 2024 season was a big turning point. Fresh faces like Jacory Barney Jr. made history by hauling in 55 catches as a freshman. And veterans like Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor finally gave the team some legitimate offensive punch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then, Rhule brought in high-profile transfers like Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter. These guys have proven to be the No. 1 options elsewhere, and they pushed the entire room to new levels. There’s youth, too. Like, redshirt freshmen Quinn Clark and Keelan Smith are already clamoring for starting roles. And fresh guns like Cortez Mills and Jeremiah Jones are raring to go.

This group is bigger, stronger, and deeper than ever before. Now imagine throwing Matthew Gregory into this mix. Gregory’s blazing speed, agility, and physicality make him an instant weapon that could take pressure off everyone else. His arrival would add an elite deep threat who can stretch defenses, leaving more room for other receivers to shine underneath.