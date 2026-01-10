Matthew Stafford Saves Georgia Football’s Pride at NFL as George Pickens Misses Out

The Georgia Bulldogs have been an NFL factory in the Kirby Smart era. But even before their two-time national championship-winning head coach, the Dawgs had their players at the top of NFL drafts. One of those just received some good news as the Associated Press rolled out its All-Pro Team honors.

On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams QB and Georgia alum Matthew Stafford earned the NFL All-Pro Team honor. He completed 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns this season, leading his team to a 12-5 record. With the latest feat, Stafford has earned the first All-Pro honor of his career, marking a significant milestone.

“That’s amazing,” Stafford said. “I did not see that coming. Played a lot of years. A lot of respect for this game. A lot of respect for the other guys who do what I do. It’s not an easy thing to do. It means a lot.”

Besides Stafford, Dallas Cowboys’ WR and Georgia alum George Pickens was expected to make it to the All-Pro selections. He made a huge splash after totaling 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. However, after the official list rolled out, Pickens made it to the second-team honors, prompting a bitter reaction from him.

He shared it on social media, resharing the post with a sarcastic caption. “[Second] team,” Pickens wrote on Instagram stories. “…popularity contest?”