McCae Hillstead Opens up on Broken Utah Promises Before Gamble for Kalani Sitake’s BYU

Back in Lehi, Utah, McCae Hillstead wasn’t just another Friday night light story. He lit up Skyridge High School throwing for 6,898 yards, rushing for 1,791 yards with a combined 108 TDs en route to a 6A state title in 2022. He was local royalty. So when he committed to Utah State, folks thought it was the first chapter of a hometown hero saga. But instead, the fairytale took a hard left.

As a true freshman in Logan, McCae Hillstead didn’t ride the bench. He broke records. In just four starts across eight total games, he tossed 11 TDs, racking up 1,062 passing yards. He also set the Aggies’ freshman single-game passing mark with 399 yards and four TDs against James Madison. Utah State had something and then, like clockwork, the internal chaos began.

When McCae Hillstead sat for an interview on Coug Connect on July 20’s episode, he revealed that conversations with coaches turned cryptic. “I played in the bowl game towards the end of the game,” he said. “Then, kind of going into after that season, had a couple conversations with coaches… It was just weird conversations really and I think they were planning on red shirting me for whatever reason.” Weird is putting it kindly.

The redshirt whispers were likely not for development, but seemingly as part of a bigger, concealed exodus plan. “I kind of got a sense that some bad things were brewing and I thought that the coaches wanted to leave,” McCae Hillstead admitted. Feeling that instability, he wanted clarity. What he got instead were vague assurances. “Just stay, trust me we have a plan” they said. But when that plan included shelving a QB who had just torched defenses as a freshman, he knew something was off.

“I want to compete for the spot,” McCae Hillstead said. “I just played in eight games. I want to be competing in the spot. But you know, I didn’t really get a super great opportunity to do that. And so I’m like, all right, I got to go elsewhere.” So, with the writing on the wall, he gambled, entering the portal, unsure of what lay on the other side. And as fate would have it, the first call came from Utah followed by BYU. Utah State had already added Power Five veterans Bryson Barnes and Spencer Petras. When the latter got the QB1 nod, Hillstead, along with graduate transfer Cooper Legas bolted. “It actually turned out really well for me,” he added on being on the Cougars’ roster. And maybe, this could be a year for him to shine with Kalani Sitake.

McCrae Hillstead leaves Logan chaos for Provo shot

BYU isn’t really having an after-party in 2025 following their 11–2 campaign and Alamo Bowl beatdown of Colorado. Drama hit fast when QB1 Jake Retzlaff dipped, and suddenly, Kalani Sitake found himself holding a deck of untested arms. As you already know, one of them is the newly transferred McCae Hillstead, whose resume screams underrated. The thing about him is he’s not cocky, he’s calculated. That’s exactly what BYU’s system needs.

Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick doesn’t ask for magic, he wants execution. McCae Hillstead might not have the star flash, but he’s got the college reps and maturity that his competition Treyson Bourget, Emerson Geilman, and Bear Bachmeier can’t quite match. “Really good vibes,” he said of the QB room. “I think the whole team as a unit, everyone wants the same thing, and that’s the Big 12 championship.” Most QB rooms are shark tanks. The QB’s been in those. This one is different with healthy competition, not ego warfare.

“Not the biggest guy, but can definitely run,” Kalani Sitake said of his 5’10, 195-pound QB. “He has a very strong and live arm, accurate arm… He’s super fast and he’s got a lot of ability.” And if fall camp plays out right, McCae Hillstead’s gamble could turn into BYU’s winning ticket.