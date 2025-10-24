Medically Retired NFL Star Makes Emotional Ryan Day Admission That Nearly Changed His Career Decision

For most head coaches, a typical day on campus can look like dotting and crossing those Xs and Os and making sure everything is up to full speed. But for Ryan Day, the connection with his players runs deeper. For him, the job “has to be pouring into young people” and “helping young people reach their dreams and goals.” That shows dividends too, considering his 2024 natty win. But also because players like Jordan Hancock touted Ryan Day’s honesty and transparency, and the locker room bond was the difference. Now, another former Buckeye has an emotional message for Ryan Day.

It’s not just the players but the coaches, too, who have highlighted the impact Ryan Day has on people. Take, for instance, Chip Kelly’s offense in 2024. Of course, no one can deny Chip Kelly’s quality in 2024, but paired with a head coach like Ryan Day. Kelly became invincible. “I think Ryan is special. He reminds me personality-wise and in the way he does everything of Bob Stoops. They’ve got that intensity, and they’re also really big family guys,” said Kelly. That also applies to players who haven’t been regular starters for him. Coach Day also donates $1.1 million to mental health initiatives in Columbus, signaling an unparalleled commitment to the program.

Ryan Watts finally had his college career take off after he transferred to Texas. However, despite being a sporadic player at OSU for two years, Watts outlined the impact Ryan Day had on him. “I mess with coach Day heavy bro, that’s my guy, coach Day’s my guy…He’s just got a lot of my respect. Man, he wanted me (to stay), while I was trying to leave, I almost stayed just because of him…because he really wanted me to stay. So he got a lot of my respect for that, and he fought a lot for me through my time there, and I just respect him like he’s a cool person,” said the former OSU cornerback.

Ryan Watts came as a four-star cornerback in 2020 and chose the Buckeyes over teams like Oklahoma and Texas A&M. He was quickly thrust into a backup role for the Buckeyes, as he contributed to OSU’s Big Ten title win. Apart from recording 5 tackles in his true freshman season, Watts also sealed his place as a prospect in the secondary. That bore fruit to some extent in 2021, when Watt featured in all regular-season games. Despite that, Watt moved to Texas in order to stay closer to his home in Little Elm.

Watts’ time at Texas was special, as he became a starter there and became pivotal in the Longhorns’ back-to-back CFP qualification seasons. For context, Watts recorded 53 tackles along with a sack in the 2022 season, while also notching up 38 tackles again in the 2023 season. The performances then earned the CB a 6th-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even though his time in the NFL was short, and retirement came early due to a neck injury, he still gives credit to Ryan Day.

Watts also opened up about Steve Sarkisian’s impact

Watts would have continued in the NFL for the foreseeable future, but a neck injury complicated things. The injury came in just the 2024 pre-season game against the Detroit Lions. He was placed on the Steelers’ reserve team. However, the injury was deemed too severe for him to continue playing. “I will find the strength to embrace what comes next,” wrote Watts. Now, Watts credits Steve Sarkisian, too, for shaping his football career.

“It’s just like coach Sark. But I just was, I had the perfect I had caring coach Day. I’m like, dudes, I got two cool a–dudes bro. Even my scouting process. I was like, I was lucky I had Coach Sark and Coach Day, two great, great coaches. I got a lot of respect for both of them, and both of them get along with their players heavily, and both of them are funny as hell,” said Ryan Watts. Apart from Ryan Day, Steve Sarkisian has also built a good rapport with his players.

Steve Sarkisian develops a brotherly relationship with his players. For instance, Arch Manning recently called the head coach to be his “good teammate” who is “easy-going and mellow-mannered.” His commitment to Texas, too, runs deep as he has vowed not to stop until he wins a national title. Meanwhile, we can be assured that two camps at OSU and Texas will continue to produce talents like Watts under Sark and Day’s guidance.