Meet New Eastern New Mexico Football Head Coach Art Briles: Net Worth, Ethnicity, Family Details & More

One more domino has fallen in the coaching carousel. This time, it’s in Division 2 football. Eastern New Mexico has found its replacement for Kelley Lee in Art Briles. The school confirmed the hire today, marking a new era for the Greyhounds.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The program fired Kelley Lee on November 18, as it wrapped up the 2025 season at a troubling 3-8. Replacing him at Eastern New Mexico, Art Briles made his return to college football coaching after nearly a decade. Here’s a look at his interesting career, spanning various avenues—and countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Art Briles’ Coaching Career and Eastern New Mexico Appointment

Art Briles began coaching in the Texas high school circuit, starting with Sundown High in 1979. His most prominent stint here came at Stephenville High, where he coached from 1988-1999. In 1990, Briles became the first coach to take the school to the playoffs since 1952. He’s brought 4 state championships to Stephenville and finished with a brilliant record of 135-29-2.

Briles moved to college football in 2000, taking over as RB coach at Texas Tech. Here, he made a significant impact by developing Ricky A. Williams and recruiting star wide receiver Wes Welker. Briles’s success here got Houston looking at him, who hired him as HC in 2003. And Briles has even more people looking at him after his debut here. He produced a 7-5 season that year, after the program had gone winless in the previous two years.

Art Briles made his next big jump, this time landing in the Big 12’s Baylor. He won back-to-back Big 12 titles for the Bears. However, he was fired in 2016, as Baylor reported sexual assault allegations against the players during his tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briles had brief stints in the Italian Football League and even returned to high school football after the scandal. It caused him to lose a job in the Canadian Football League and even at Grambling State. Briles sued Baylor for his termination and earned a $15.1 million settlement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

At 69, he is now finally back in college football as Eastern New Mexico’s new HC. He now has to work on pulling the program out of the losing slump that began since it restarted after COVID.

Art Briles’ Net Worth and Financial Overview

Briles has moved around a lot of places during his career, earning a respectable amount of income. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Greyhounds HC is valued at $11 million. He was a highly paid college football coach during his time at Baylor.

ADVERTISEMENT

During this 8-year stint, Briles has earned more than $16.7 million as HC. Then there’s also the $15.1 million he received in the settlement from the Bears. In his last two seasons at Houston, the HC earned $1.4 million, per USA Today records. Little is known about his earnings from his other coaching jobs.

Art Briles’ Ethnicity and Background

Art Briles was born on December 3, 1955, in Rule, Texas, to Dennis and Wanda Briles. Briles stayed here till the end of his football career at Rule High School. He was coached by his father here. Briles then moved to Houston for his collegiate career. Briles tragically lost his parents and aunt to a brutal accident in 1976. They were on their way to see him play.

ADVERTISEMENT

That incident scarred him for good, and he transferred to Texas Tech to complete his career and bachelor’s degree. Briles acquired his master’s degree in education from Abilene Christian University.

Art Briles’ Wife and Children

The Greyhounds HC is married to his high-school sweetheart, Jan. She and Art were both at Texas Tech during their college days. They have two children – Kendal and Jancy. Kendal Briles is TCU’s offensive coordinator and was coached by his father at Stephenville. Jancy, on the other hand, had a stint with the Dallas Cowboys as a media relations coordinator. She is married to Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State’s head coach.

Art Briles brings quite the prowess to Eastern New Mexico. He’s brought a turnaround in all of his coaching stints, and it’s also something that the Greyhounds need. Next season, the Briles era can shake things up at the Division II level.