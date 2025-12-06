Meet New Memphis Football HC Charles Huff: Net Worth, Ethnicity, Family Details & More

Another job is now off the coaching carousel. Memphis has found a replacement for Ryan Silverfield in Charles Huff, the former HC of Southern Miss. Here’s a look at the new head coach for the Tigers, who is expected to make the program a commanding entity in the American Conference.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Charles Huff came to Memphis after just one year as head coach at Southern Miss. But that one season alone has been enough to make him stand out as a candidate. Huff’s overall record stands at 39-25, along with a strong grip over the Sun Belt Conference. He brings some valuable experience to Memphis after Silverfield jumped up the ranks to coach Arkansas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Huff’s Ethnicity and Nationality

Charles Huff is an American and a native of Denton, Maryland. Huff played college football for Hampton and played as a fullback and center.

He immediately transitioned to coaching after his playing career, securing a spot on the Tennessee State staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Charles Huff’s Net Worth?

There are no public records of Charles Huff’s net worth. But his salary for the 2025 season was set at $950,000 at Southern Miss. His contract with the Golden Eagles ran for 4 years, but Memphis lured him out of the program after just one season. At Marshall, Huff was making $755,500 per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Charles Huff’s Family: Wife and Children

Charles Huff is married to Jessica. Interestingly, the two come from the same line of work. They met through mutual circles when Charles was at Penn State, and Jessica was the HC for the women’s basketball team at Tennessee State. Jessica is a PSU alum, and their common contacts eventually brought the two together. Jessica is also a philanthropist and runs a foundation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Kern Huff (@coach_jkhuff) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles and Jessica have three sons, BJ, Beau, and Blaze. BJ plays basketball for Mississippi Point and has a budding career ahead of him. Beau and Blaze are still very young, with the latter having just turned 2 this year.

Charles Huff’s Coaching Career

Huff began his career in 2006 with Tennessee State, where he eventually coached special teams and tight ends in 2007. Huff then worked at Maryland, Hampton, and Vanderbilt for one season each. He sparked a connection with James Franklin during his stints at Maryland and Vanderbilt, which paid off later. He then made a brief stop in the NFL, landing the job of assistant RB coach with the Bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this one season, Charles Huff helped rookie RB CJ Spiller set a personal record of 1000+ rushing yards. He went on to earn a Pro Bowl invite after that season. He came back to college football as the RB coach for Western Michigan, on a staff led by PJ Fleck. WMU’s rushing attack was a dismal 753 yards the year before his arrival. In his only season with the Broncos, Charles Huff completely turned the RB room around, taking the total yardage to 1394 in 2013.

2014 marked a pivotal year for the coach, as he reunited with James Franklin at Penn State. As RB coach, Huff has a big hand in the development of star RB Saquon Barkley. He set records in PSU history and also went on to become a prominent name in the NFL. Huff left the Nittany Lions for Mississippi State after 2017, following former OC Joe Moorhead. In his only season there, Huff designed a rushing attack that never lost a fumble.

Charles Huff then went to work at the crown jewel of college football—Alabama. He worked as assistant head coach and RB coach during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He became part of the Nick Saban coaching tree and helped develop Doak Walker Award-winning RB, Najee Harris. Huff also helped the Tide clinch the 2020 National Championship. And in 2021, the head coach position came calling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Huff was named Marshall’s head coach in 2021, and he scripted some more personal successes here. In his second season with the Herd, the HC became a hero by defeating No. 8 Notre Dame in the Irish’s home. He brought Marshall a Sun Belt Conference Championship in 2024, going 10-3.

Huff then came to Southern Mississippi, which finished 1-11 in the season prior to his arrival. In his only season with the Golden Eagles, he made the program a winning team with a 7-5 record. Charles Huff’s prowess in these levels and higher up had Memphis sold.

Huff was named Memphis HC within just a week of Ryan Silverfield’s departure. With his track record as a college football coach, the Tigers seem to be in good hands. Memphis also expects Huff to utilize his skills as a recruiter, which has contributed to the success of Southern Miss this season.