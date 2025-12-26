brand-logo
Meet New Ohio Football Head Coach John Hauser: Net Worth, Ethnicity, Family Details of Brian Smith’s Replacement

ByAnusha Singh

Dec 26, 2025 | 1:05 PM EST

Meet New Ohio Football Head Coach John Hauser: Net Worth, Ethnicity, Family Details of Brian Smith’s Replacement

After the abrupt firing of Brian Smith, Ohio football could have easily spiraled into uncertainty. But the Bobcats finished the 2025 season in the greatest possible way, defeating UNLV 17–10 in the Frisco Bowl on December 23, with defensive coordinator John Hauser taking over as interim head coach. As Hauser lifted it, chants of “Hire Hauser” echoed everywhere, turning a one-game audition into a statement the program couldn’t ignore.

As per Pete Thamel, the Bobcats are promoting defensive coordinator John Hauser to be the program’s new head coach. He will be the 31st head coach in school history.

“We are thrilled to announce John Hauser as our next head football coach. John is committed to developing our team while continuing to build on the strong foundation. The success is evident since he arrived on campus in 2022,” athletic director Slade Larscheid said. “Over the past four seasons, Ohio football has won 40 games, and John is a key piece in all that goes into our winning program.”

Hauser has been a mainstay in Athens since 2022, advancing swiftly through the ranks from safeties coach to defensive passing game coordinator and ultimately defensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 campaign.

This is a developing story…

