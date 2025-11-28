Meet New Stanford Football Head Coach Tavita Pritchard: Net Worth, Ethnicity, Family Details & More

After parting ways with Troy Taylor in the offseason, Stanford’s search for a new head coach stretched well into the 2025 campaign. The Cardinal played the entire season under interim coach Frank Reich, finishing 4–2 while the program continued evaluating long-term options. Now, that search is officially over.

According to On3 Pete Nakos’ report, Stanford has hired Tavita Pritchard as the team’s next head coach. The hire has been finalized, and the team has been informed. Prichard has been serving as the quarterbacks coach for the Washington Commanders since 2023, after serving as an assistant coach at Stanford from 2010 to 22.

Reports reveal that permission to leave the Commanders to join the Cardinals has been granted, and he’s expected to join Stanford’s staff, replacing Troy Taylor, as the next head coach. Prichard will be the 37th head coach of the Cardinals’ football team.

Following the reports, Stanford’s GM Andrew Luck confirmed the reports, revealing their new head coach.

“Winning in college football today requires a leader of men who can build and motivate teams, recruit future stars, and develop and connect with talent,” said Andrew Luck. “Tavita Pritchard is exactly the right head coach at the right time to help us build on the foundation of this season and lead Stanford football to its next great era. Coach Pritchard is a culture builder, a teacher of football of the highest caliber, and a humble yet determined servant leader who is committed to the success of Stanford’s student-athletes. I could not be more excited to welcome Tavita, Caroline, and their family back to campus.”

Pritchard will take over his duties immediately following the Washington vs Denver game on November 30. While the Cardinals are celebrating the arrival of their new head coach, let’s take a look at Tavita Pritchard’s net worth, ethnicity, family, and much more.

Tavita Pritchard’s Net Worth

There is no legitimate information on Tavita Pritchard’s net worth.

Tavita Pritchard’s Ethnicity

Pritchard is of Samoan heritage and prioritizes Samoan principles and knowledge. He was born and raised in Tacoma, Washington, in the haven of the Samoan population, with a strong culture. Pritchard is the third generation of his family to live in the United States. His grandfather, Keila Pritchard, was the first person from his family to visit the United States, stationed in Virginia for the army camp. He follows Samoan culture at his best. “For me now, though, I’m trying to reach back and pull a lot of those Samoan things forward because I don’t want them to die.”

Tavita Pritchard’s Family

Football and culture are in his veins. Tavita Pritchard is a second-generation football player. His father, David, was a starting center at Washington State in 1981, and his uncle Jack “The Throwin’ Samoan” Thompson is an NFL quarterback. Tavita is the third in a family of eleven children. He got married to Caroline Kusin Pritchard and has three kids together, and all of them have Samoan names. He wishes to pass the Samoan heritage to his kids.

Being a culture-driven guy from Samoan heritage, he often interweaves football and Samoan culture. “They [football and his heritage] are very intertwined. Being able to access things like self-sacrifice and the whole is bigger than the individual, those are things that are very, very real to me,” Pritchard said in a statement. “And respect for authority, but also being able to ask questions and push ideas forward. I think that’s how my culture shows up in my coaching. I think I have a strong foundation of some of those principles.”

With Pritchard taking charge, one thing is for sure: there’s going to be a culture-driven growth at the Cardinals moving forward.