Meet New Toledo Football Head Coach Mike Jacobs: Net Worth, Ethnicity, Family Details & More

ByAman Joe

Dec 10, 2025 | 10:15 AM EST

After a strong season for Toledo, the Rockets have hired former Mercer head coach Mike Jacobs. The move comes after Jacobs led Mercer to the top of the Southern Conference. His arrival means he will replace former Toledo head coach Jason Candle.

Candle finished the 2025 season with an 8-4 record, but after ten years with the program, he chose to pursue a new opportunity. He accepted the head coaching job at UConn, leaving Toledo with a vacancy. Jacobs quickly emerged as the leading candidate, and CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz confirmed the hire on X.

“Toledo has finalized a five-year deal to hire Mercer’s Mike Jacobs as its new head coach, sources tell @CBSSports. Jacobs, an Ohio native and former Ohio State player, has a 94-23 overall record as a head coach. Will be Toledo’s replacement for Jason Candle.”

Jacobs joins Toledo after guiding Mercer to a 9-3 record and a strong showing in the Southern Conference.

This is a developing story.

