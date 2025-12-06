brand-logo
Meet New UConn Football HC Jason Candle: Net Worth, Ethnicity, Family Details & More

BySoham Ghosh

Dec 6, 2025 | 9:39 AM EST

The 2025 coaching carousel is spinning fast, and this time, the UConn Huskies are stepping forward with their next leader. Toledo’s steady hand, Jason Candle, is on the verge of heading to Storrs after compiling an impressive 81–44 record and winning MAC titles in 2017 and 2022. His arrival comes at a pivotal moment: Jim Mora’s move to Colorado State, after consecutive nine-win seasons and three bowls in four years, left the Huskies scrambling in the middle of transfer-portal turbulence.

Now, UConn’s zeroing in, hammering out a six-year deal that could double Candle’s salary, with a Toledo team meeting set for Saturday morning as talks heat up fast. But before we jump into the financial side of this deal, let’s get to know the 46-year-old a little better.

Jason Candle was born in Salem, Ohio, and there’s nothing in his background that points to any specific ethnicity beyond being American. His background ties him directly to Ohio and doesn’t mention any more diverse heritage.

This is a developing story

