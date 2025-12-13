Meet New Utah Head Coach Morgan Scalley: Net Worth, Family & More About Kyle Whittingham’s Replacement

The Utah Utes found Kyle Whittingham’s replacement internally. After Whittingham decided to step down as head coach at Utah after 21 seasons, there was a big question about who could match his experience. But reports reveal that the Utes didn’t have any confusion, promoting Whittingham’s assistant as their next head coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel’s report, Utah Utes DC Morgan Scalley has finalized his deal to become the next head coach at Utah. The official news is expected to be heard pretty soon, as the new coach is expected to take over the program after the Las Vegas Bowl game against Nebraska on New Year’s Eve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports noted that Scalley had long been viewed as Whittingham’s replacement since 2024. In July 2024, Scalley was announced as Utah’s head coach-in-waiting, as a part of his contract. When Whittingham stepped down on Friday, Utah had his replacement right away without any second thoughts.

(This is a developing story…)