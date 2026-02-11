Meet Roman Oben: Net Worth, Family & More About New SEC Football Associate Commissioner

The SEC just hired someone who really knows what it’s like to grind in the trenches. The SEC’s new Associate Commissioner for Football is Roman Oben, a former NFL offensive tackle and Super Bowl champion. This next chapter feels more like everything coming full circle for a man who once thought he was “too prepared” for life after football.

“Roman Oben brings a rare combination of elite football experience and high-level sports-business leadership, with more than 15 years serving in senior executive and board roles across professional football, collegiate athletics, and global sport development,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Roman is well-positioned to grow SEC football through campus engagement and innovative operational strategies, and he will play a central role in advancing the SEC’s national influence and long-term success in college football.”

He was four when he came to the U.S. from Cameroon, as a kid starting over in a new country with his mom. Years later, he was fighting for a spot on the offensive line at Louisville as a first-generation college student trying to prove he belonged there. Then came the 12 NFL seasons in which he protected QBs on Sundays.

Now, years after winning Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and carefully building a second career beyond the field, Roman Oben is stepping into one of the most important roles in college football.

This is a developing story…

