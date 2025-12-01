Firing Jonathan Smith Means MSU Could Be Nearly $120M in the Hole Over 17 Years Worth of Mistakes

Michigan State’s decision to fire Jonathan Smith on Sunday adds another heavy financial burden to a program already strained by past coaching contracts. His dismissal triggers a reported $33 million buyout. When paired with the unresolved fallout from Mel Tucker’s deal, the university now faces nearly $120 million in potential obligations tied to coaching turnover. With Joe Russi moving into the interim role, the Spartans enter yet another reset while still absorbing the financial consequences of the last one.

It was in November 2023 when the Spartans welcomed Smith with a seven-year, $52.85 million contract. However, with his 4-15 overall record, patience was running thin at Michigan State. On Saturday, Michigan State recorded its first Big Ten win of the season against Maryland. However, it wasn’t enough for Jonathan Smith to salvage a poor 4-8 2025 campaign.

Even the small bright spots under Smith were erased. Five wins originally credited to his tenure had to be vacated due to recruiting violations committed under Mel Tucker. That cloud followed the Spartans into Smith’s short run, further tightening the program’s margin for patience. Smith’s predecessor, Tucker, who himself had signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension (Nov. 2021) with the Spartans, was fired a year later owing to allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Between Tucker’s 10-year deal and Smith’s seven-year contract, Michigan State committed 17 combined years to coaches who lasted fewer than four seasons combined. It reflects the instability the program is experiencing presently. However, those decisions might result in a $120 million financial crunch. After parting ways with Coach Smith, Michigan State will reportedly owe him $33 million in buyout. As for Tucker, he was set to receive around $85 million if he had continued to coach.

Tucker’s base salary was $5,900,000, but with added supplemental income, it spiked to $9.5 million annually. The 2021 season was a hit, with an 11-2 record. And to celebrate his achievements, the Spartans extended his contract to a 10-year, $95 million deal.

According to his contract, if he were to leave the Spartans, he’d owe them $1.5 million in buyout. An easy departure for Tucker if he ever wished to leave. But Michigan State had been his “dream job.” With nine years left on his deal, he was set to make $85.5 million. But then came a serious sexual harassment allegation that derailed his career.

In April 2022, he was reportedly accused of sexual harassment (on a phone call) by activist Brenda Tracy. The incident gained public attention after Brenda came forward to share her story with USA Sports in September 2023. Soon after, Tucker was suspended without pay. Although he denied those allegations, claiming it to be “entirely mutual.”

Eventually, Tucker was ‘fired for cause’, ending his career with the Spartans. A year later, Mel Tucker filed a lawsuit against Michigan State, claiming “improper, biased, and sham investigation,” intended to fire him, resulting in “hundreds of millions in damages.”

As of now, the case hasn’t settled. And if in the near future (stressing on if) the court settlement comes in Tucker’s favor, Michigan State would be faced with an $85 million financial drain.

Albeit at present, the Spartans are already closing in on their next head coach

Michigan State plans to land Pat Fitzgerald

Michigan State fired two head coaches over the last couple of years and is already eyeing its new head coach candidates. According to the Detroit Free Press and Lansing State Journal, the Spartans plan to hire Pat Fitzgerald as their new HC.

“Michigan State football intends to hire the former Northwestern coach after firing Jonathan Smith after two seasons, two people with knowledge of the situation who couldn’t speak publicly confirmed to the Detroit Free Press and Lansing State Journal. A contract had not yet been signed as of midday Sunday, Nov. 30,” Detroit Free Press wrote on Sunday.

The former Northwestern coach is coming off a settlement (undisclosed) after his alma mater fired him over ‘hazing’ allegations.