Melania Trump to Attend Major Week 10 SEC Football Game as First Lady Announces $5 Million Initiative

Getting into college is a massive win for any young person. But for kids who grew up in the foster care system, stepping onto a campus is only half the battle. Once the safety net disappears, staying in school becomes an uphill climb without stable housing or a family safety net to fall back on. Studies show that only about 8 to 12 percent of foster youth end up earning a college degree by their late twenties. This Saturday, as Death Valley gears up for one of the biggest games of the college football season, a new $5 million effort aims to change those odds for good.

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This announcement will also bring a familiar name to one of college football’s biggest Week 10 matchups. First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 7, when LSU hosts Alabama at Tiger Stadium.

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Melania Trump’s visit will include a campus ceremony before the game, where a $5 million permanent endowment supporting students who have experienced foster care will be announced, LSU beat reporter Preston Guy reports. Reports also claim that she’ll be attending the big SEC game, but it’s unlikely that President Donald Trump will be accompanying her.

The choice of LSU and the timing of the visit are far from accidental. The Trump family has a long history with Tigers football, having previously attended LSU’s iconic 2019 victory over Alabama and their 2020 National Championship win.

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Bringing the initiative to Baton Rouge during a high-stakes Week 10 SEC matchup guarantees maximum national spotlight. Rolling out a major $5 million campus endowment on game day allows the First Lady to showcase her signature post-foster youth initiative in front of millions of television viewers rather than a quiet press room.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2022: LSU vs Georgia DEC 03 December 03, 2022: The signage by the locker rooms is displayed prior to SEC Championship action between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Jonathan Mailhes/CSM Atlanta GA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20221203_zaf_c04_005.jpg JonathanxMailhesx csmphotothree013547

The endowment is part of the First Lady’s Fostering the Future initiative, which was launched in 2021 under her Be Best program. It focuses on creating educational opportunities for young people who have spent time in the foster care system, including access to scholarships and other resources that can help them pursue higher education.

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The new fund will support eligible LSU students through the university’s Fostering the Future scholarship program. Rather than being a one-time award, the $5 million contribution will establish a permanent endowment, allowing the university to provide support over time. The announcement is also expected to bring attention to the initiative across the LSU campus and during the football game.

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LSU is not the only university involved in the wider program. According to the initiative’s website, more than 20 colleges and universities offer Fostering the Future scholarships.

Some of the participating institutions include Vanderbilt University, the University of Virginia, the University of North Carolina, the University of Texas, the University of Wisconsin, the University of Georgia, and Ohio State University.

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For students who have experienced foster care, financial assistance can make a meaningful difference when they are trying to complete a degree. The challenges can extend beyond tuition, with housing instability and the loss of financial support creating additional pressure during college.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation has highlighted these difficulties in its research on educational outcomes for young people who have been in foster care.

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Louisiana officials have also welcomed the announcement, pointing to the opportunities the fund could create for students across the state. Rebecca Harris, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, thanked the First Lady and LSU for supporting young people with foster care experience.

“I’m grateful to First Lady Melania Trump and LSU for investing in Louisiana’s children and creating opportunities that can make a lasting difference in their lives. This is what it looks like when we come together to put children first,” Harris said.

The permanent nature of the endowment is an important part of the announcement. It gives LSU a fund dedicated to supporting students who may otherwise struggle to cover the costs associated with higher education. For those leaving the foster care system, having access to consistent financial assistance can help make college a more realistic option.

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First Lady to Attend LSU-Alabama Showdown on Saturday



Alongside the scholarship announcement, the First Lady will attend the LSU-Alabama game at Tiger Stadium. The Week 10 SEC matchup is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game carries plenty of importance for both programs as they look to strengthen their positions in the College Football Playoff race.

Alabama, led by Kalen DeBoer, will travel to Baton Rouge to face Lane Kiffin’s LSU team. Both sides have plenty at stake, and the meeting is expected to draw considerable attention from college football fans. The First Lady’s appearance will add another high-profile guest to the occasion, although her visit is centered on the Fostering the Future announcement.

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The combination of a major SEC rivalry game and a $5 million scholarship announcement makes Saturday an important day for LSU beyond the football field.

While fans will be focused on the matchup between the Tigers and Crimson Tide, the endowment is expected to bring attention to the educational challenges faced by young people who have experienced foster care.