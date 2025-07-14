Miami-Bound Jackson Cantwell Sends Mario Cristobal Unfiltered Message In a Moment Of Weakness

Being dominant on the offensive line is a luxury in college football. But when you’re Miami and you have so many brutes up front that fans are kidding about going with nine linemen? That’s when it gets ridiculous, in the best way possible. It’s the sort of recruiting ‘problem’ Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal likely fantasize about.

After all, when you’re pulling in guys like Jackson Cantwell, who literally towers over former five-star Francis Mauigoa, and stacking elite talent like Joel Irvin and Ben Congdon behind him, the internet’s going to have fun with it. And this week, it was Cantwell himself who stole the show with a hilarious suggestion for a brand-new formation, just to make room for all the monsters Miami’s collecting in the trenches.

Javy (@jojomiahtrader, an X user) couldn’t resist the joke, “Unfortunately, we can’t line up with 9 OL, a QB, and the RB,” before Jackson Cantwell himself chimed in with the ultimate troll, “Hey @coach_cristobal @CoachDawson_UM got a new formation idea for y’all.” Cantwell tweeted. It was just the right amount of self-assurance and boldness from the 2026 Miami star commit.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins put it pretty simply. He stated his selection for the best OL class was down to Oregon, USC, and Miami, but in the end, it was the Hurricanes’ “sheer mass” and freak athleticism that put them over the top.

“I really like what these two tackle prospects could be, I don’t know if they position them on the right or left, Jackson Cantwell, obviously a five-star, saw a photo of him next to Francis Mauigoa over the weekend, he towers over Francis Malinoa, 6’7″, 329 pounds throwing metrics, son of two Olympians, he’s going to come in. He’s gonna play, Mario Cristobal, Alex Miraball, and they’re gonna have him in a position to do that.” Ivins said on 247Sports x The 105 show.

Ivins wasn’t kidding. Cantwell’s size, athletic background, and raw talent put him among the most distinctive prospects in years. And he’s not the only one. Ivins also spoke of Joel Irvin from Fort Myers, “another big human, super athletic,” he said, and Ben Congdon, already weighing close to 300 pounds. All this accounts for Ivins labelling it the best OL class in America.

While other clubs scramble to get protection, Cristobal may have the opposite issue, and that is too much of it. As Cantwell cracked, perhaps Miami has to draw up an entirely new formation just to fit all these guys onto the field.

Jackson Cantwell is now the No. 1 overall player in the country

Even hours after his tweet began circulating, Cantwell received some additional bombs for his social media flex; he was officially ranked the No. 1 prospect in the country in the class of 2026 by Rivals300. That’s a big deal, particularly this early on, and it only serves to prove why his pledge to Miami caused such a stir in the first place. The guy didn’t just block defenders; he erased them, and his 2024 stats speak volumes about his ability.

He finished the 2024 season with a jaw-dropping 158 pancake blocks, anchoring an offensive line that bulldozed its way to 3,710 rushing yards across 14 games. He’s more than a mountain of a man. Cantwell boasts elite throwing numbers and an uncharacteristic level of flexibility for his size. That Olympic bloodline undoubtedly shows, and it’s one reason he’s so highly sought after. His father, Christian Cantwell, is a shot putter who won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. His mother, Teri Steer Cantwell, is also a shot putter who appeared in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Cristobal and Mirabal have established a reputation as line whisperers, and with players such as Cantwell, Irvin, and Congdon on the boat, they’re creating something special in Coral Gables. Sure, the “nine offensive linemen” jokes are zinging right now, but rest assured, the Canes are constructing a foundation that may rule college football for years to come. So laugh away at the memes. But keep an eye on that Miami front five, or six, or maybe seven. Because if Jackson Cantwell has his way, the U isn’t just back; it’s coming in with a convoy.