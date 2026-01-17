Miami DB Admits True ‘Emotion’ Over Targeting Penalty While Damari Brown Confirms Availability

Mario Cristobal’s Miami defense is usually the stuff of nightmares for the quarterbacks. But now, as they are ready to face No. 1 Indiana in the National Championship, things are getting a little “thin” in the secondary!

First off, Miami is going to be without its standout DB, Xavier Lucas, for the entire first half. If you caught the Fiesta Bowl, you saw him get ejected for a targeting call against Ole Miss’ Nick Cull. Besides costing three points to the Hurricanes, Lucas was benched, and since it happened in the second half of that game, the rules point that he has to sit out the first 30 minutes on Monday. But Lucas is trying to be positive nevertheless.

“The emotion is probably going to be a little high,” he said of his ejection penalty. “But I’ve just got to say levelheaded, and just make plays when they come my way.”

So far, Xavier has played a significant role in Miami’s defense. But his absence for the first thirty minutes poses an alarming situation for Mario Cristobal.

Fellow cornerback Damari Williams also appears unlikely to play on Monday. He has already missed the last three games due to a foot injury and is presently listed as questionable.

However, on a positive note, OJ Frederique Jr will be back for the national championship game. He limped off towards the medical tent after rolling off on the field against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Although he appeared for a limited time in the Fiesta Bowl, he has fully recovered ever since.

“Right now I’m fully healthy. I’m ready,” he says.

