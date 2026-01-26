Miami DL Reveals Pre-NFL Training While Rising Through Mock Draft 2026

Miami’s defensive star is charging toward NFL glory. A heartbreaking 2-27 loss to Indiana at the CFP National Championship shattered the Hurricanes’ title dreams, but with the 2026 draft on the horizon, star defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. has shifted gears into gruelling pre-draft training, fueled by unwavering grit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m just hopping in straight into training,” Rueben Bain Jr. revealed during the interview. “I’m leaving, if not tomorrow, and just getting ready for this process, this whole dream that I’ve dreamed of all my life. Every day I wake up, I get a step closer, and it’s kind of crazy. The clock is ticking down. I got four weeks until the combine, eight weeks until pro day, 16 weeks until draft day. Every day I wake up, it gets shorter and shorter.”

Rueben Bain Jr. now officially prepares for the draft and is projected to be a top 10 pick, as analysts see him as a premier edge defender in the 2026 class. Bain can play on multiple spots, rushing from outside or moving inside to attack guards. That flexibility makes him a dream prospect for NFL teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

His production backs his hype. He recorded 8.5 sacks across 15 games, including four in Miami’s regular season finale and first-round playoff matchup. Bain builds his game on violence and force, relentlessly pressuring quarterbacks like Trinidad Chambliss, Julian Sayin, and Marcel Reed. His skills even caught Mario Cristobal’s eye.

“In terms of statistical numbers or whatnot, I think the world’s always in love with that stuff because it’s a measurement,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said in late October. “It’s a metric. But the best metric for us is the film and the product on the field. And he’s playing at an extremely high level that’s causing people to play differently. And his continued push to get better and better is going to draw more and more attention, and the statistical part will come with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Bain’s decision to devote himself to training and practice makes sense. Concerns about his physical traits, such as a lack of elite arm length and bend, create a major issue. Also, sometimes while chasing players in open space, his tackling gets sloppy, too.

Then comes his very strong power rush, but if an offensive lineman stops it, Bain doesn’t always have a quick second move ready with him. Also, one of the major issues with Bain is his 2024 calf injury. This might force NFL teams to be careful with his health to see that he performs well at the pro level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Despite concerns, his draft stock is seeing a surge. As per the new 2026 mock draft from Saturday Blitz, Bain might go as the no. 5 overall pick, landing with the Cleveland Browns, which pairs him with Myles Garrett and former Michigan standout Mason Graham, creating one of the most solid defensive fronts.

Now, with Bain’s plans, Miami has even secured his replacement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami adds Rueben Bain Jr.’s replacement to the team

Miami went through a tough loss against Indiana after quarterback Carson Beck’s late pass into the Hoosiers’ red zone was intercepted. But the show must go on, and that’s exactly why Mario Cristobal and the team are focusing on a turnaround. They need a key playmaker on defense for the 2026 season, especially after losing their standout edge rushers, Rueben Bain Jr., and Akheem Mesidor, to the NFL.

However, the wait didn’t last long as Miami added a major commitment from Missouri edge rusher Damon Wilson II. He is the No. 6 transfer player as per On3 Sports, and he comes in with proven SEC experience. Wilson II started his career at Georgia, playing in 26 games from 2023 to 2024. He recorded 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2024 before heading to Missouri.

During his time with the Tigers, he earned 9.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and second-team All-SEC honors in the 2025 season. So, he can immediately make an impact on Miami’s defensive line. With Wilson, even defensive tackle Ahmad Moten Sr. is returning for his final season, boosting the interior line. Now, let’s wait and see if there’s another championship run waiting for Miami or not.