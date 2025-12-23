Alex Golesh’s Auburn Hits Unexpected Roadblock in Push to Land Byrum Brown – Report

Alex Golesh may have a second chance at reuniting with his former QB. After leading USF to a breakout 9–3 season, Byrum Brown announced yesterday that he’s entering the transfer portal, reopening a recruitment many thought was settled. Auburn, with Golesh now in charge, has the clear edge. But CFP contender, Miami, is quietly trying to slide into the race and steal Brown away.

“The clear early school to watch for Byrum Brown is Auburn, where his former USF head coach, Alex Golesh, landed in the coaching carousel,” On3’s Pete Nakos reports. “Brown is one of the most experienced quarterbacks on the market. Sources have also mentioned Miami as another school of note.”

It all makes sense for Miami. With quarterbacks either heading to the transfer portal, like Jacurri Brown, or running out of eligibility, like Carson Beck, the Hurricanes are expected to go all-in on finding an experienced transfer QB for the 2026 season. Byrum Brown checks every box. He was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country at South Florida. He accounted for 92 career touchdowns (61 passing, 31 rushing) in his career.

This season alone, he threw for 3,158 yards and rushed for 1,008 more. He’s a true dual-threat with legit arm talent and the ability to make defenses pay with his legs. It’s exactly the type of quarterback Miami has thrived with in the past. And the track record speaks for itself. Miami has nailed the transfer QB move recently, with Cam Ward turning into a first-round NFL draft pick and Carson Beck pushing the program into playoff contention.

That kind of success makes Miami a very appealing landing spot, especially with weapons like running back Mark Fletcher Jr. set to return in 2026. So yeah, it all adds up. But the big question remains. Is this bad news for Golesh and the Tigers? Byrum Brown spent three seasons thriving under Alex Golesh at USF, running an up-tempo, QB-friendly offense that played perfectly to his strengths.

He already knows the system and terminology, which would make the jump to the SEC much smoother. With just one year of eligibility left, Brown also makes a lot of sense as a one-year bridge quarterback. He could bring steady, veteran leadership right away while giving highly touted young prospect Deuce Knight the time he needs to develop without being rushed.

QB depth is becoming thinner

Auburn’s QB room is a graveyard at this point. And that’s exactly why Alex Golesh is so desperate for the Tigers. Ashton Daniels’ abrupt entry into the transfer portal underscores the harsh realities of roster management under new leadership at Auburn. Even though he was “absolutely 100% ready” to lead the Tigers post-Iron Bowl, Daniels cited shifting circumstances in his Instagram announcement. Daniels flashed starter potential late in 2025, stepping up after Jackson Arnold’s struggles.

He preserved his redshirt by sitting out the Mercer game, then delivered in key outings. He threw 353 passing yards, 89 rushing, and four total touchdowns in an overtime loss to Vanderbilt, followed by over 350 total yards in the Iron Bowl defeat to Alabama. These numbers fueled his hope. He thanked coaches like Hugh Freeze, D.J. Durkin, and Derrick Nix for believing in him. Yet Freeze’s firing in early November after a 5-7 collapse triggered a chain reaction. Interim stability under Durkin gave way to Alex Golesh’s hiring on November 30.

Golesh wasted no time stamping his authority. He took over a thin quarterback depth chart now gutted by dual exits. Arnold, a five-star transfer from Oklahoma, also plans to depart, leaving Deuce Knight. Reports indicate Auburn prioritizes Knight’s retention while hunting portal reinforcements, suggesting Daniels’ skill set no longer aligns with Golesh’s vision.