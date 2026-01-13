Miami HC Makes Feelings Very Clear on Fernando Mendoza Before National Championship

While some NFL evaluators question whether Fernando Mendoza fits the mold of a future first-round pick, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal sees a different reality. Even with Indiana’s quarterback having captured the Heisman Trophy on merit, Cristobal doubled down on his belief in Mendoza, making his stance clear ahead of Miami’s national championship showdown with the Hoosiers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think he combines everything that you would want in an elite quarterback,” said Cristobal during Monday’s presser on why Mendoza is such a special player. “He’s ahead of the defense all the time. He’s two steps ahead. He understands the back end, the front. He’s extremely accurate, poised. He can make you pay with his feet. He can make you pay with his arm.

“He understands protections really well. He anticipates like no other. He really has distinguished himself as the best football player in the country this year, and it’s not by accident. A lot of reps, a lot of hard work, a guy that’s been a complete difference-maker for their program.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg shared part of it on an X post, Miami’s head coach praising an opposing QB not only highlights Mendoza’s potential and the impression his performance left on Mario Cristobal, but also reflects the culture of the Hurricanes.

That approach can pay long-term dividends, shaping how future recruits view Cristobal’s personality and leadership.

When a coach believes in his own program yet still gives credit where it’s due, even to an opponent he’s about to face, it shows mental strength and a steady mindset. That kind of respect-driven culture can help stack talent in the future, much like the Hurricanes already have with players such as Carson Beck, Rueben Bain Jr., and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Mendoza’s efforts did not go unnoticed by Cristobal, especially given the history he helped Indiana make.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The star QB delivered the Hoosiers their first-ever Heisman Trophy and led the program to its first Big Ten title since 1945, all in his first season. That kind of achievement deserves appreciation, and the Miami head coach has already made sure to give it. More importantly, the numbers back that up.

So far this season, Mendoza has thrown for 3,349 yards and 41 TDs, including a 369-yard, zero-interception performance against Alabama in the CFP semifinal. While the QB’s talent has never been in doubt, questions about his so-called “uncoachable” traits often surface when discussing his NFL future. Even Fox Sports analyst Jason Fitz has suggested that Oregon’s Dante Moore could be a better QB than Mendoza.

Still, no one can overlook what Mendoza has done for the Hoosiers. As a Heisman winner, he delivered a breakout season, leading Indiana to a perfect 14-0 record and an undefeated run that rewrote the program’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anytime a game was close, he was a big reason why the outcome is or was what it was because of his level of play,” added Cristobal.

Not only Fernando, but his brother, Indiana’s backup quarterback, Alberto Mendoza, has also earned praise from the Miami head coach.

“His younger brother is going to be as good or even better. And I think if you talk to the people over there at their university and at Columbus High School, they’ll tell you that,” mentioned Cristobal.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Mendoza is building a legacy at Indiana, the foundation behind that talent traces back to an unlikely source: Mario Cristobal’s high school teammate. Here, the Miami head coach reflects on his playing days when speaking about that influence.

The Miami head coach knows the IU QB’s roots

What once felt like a simple family connection now carries the weight of lived memory. When it surfaced that Fernando Mendoza’s roots run deep through South Florida, intertwined with Mario Cristobal, the Miami head coach didn’t hesitate to add color.

ADVERTISEMENT

He spoke freely about his days in Dade County football, lining up alongside Mendoza’s father. And Cristobal recalled it effortlessly.

“We went 6–4,” said Cristobal. “We won the district championship in a three-way tiebreaker.”

Back then, Dade County settled things differently. And he painted the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We played the number one team in the state,” said Cristobal. “We recovered a muffed punt… We beat them (Southridge).”

It was South Florida football at its rawest. But that respect still runs deep. Cristobal admitted that he and Fernando Mendoza Sr. didn’t stay close, but the bond never faded.

“When you go to Columbus, that brotherhood is extremely strong,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mendoza Sr. went on to become a respected emergency medicine doctor and medical director within the Nicklaus Children’s Health System, a leader far beyond the field.

Now, the story comes full circle, as Mendoza’s son will lead Indiana against Cristobal’s Miami in the national championship.