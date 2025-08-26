Miami Hurricanes Alum Wins Starting NFL Job at $7.4B Team To Fulfill Brother’s Incomplete Dream

For some players, football means family. We’ve seen plenty of brother duos on the gridiron now. But this one’s a little special. Former Miami kicker Andy Borregales is finally beginning his NFL career. However, his elder brother, who was also a Miami star, couldn’t see the same arc. The baby-faced, moustached kicker will be remembering his sibling when he lines up on the field this season.

Andy Borregales has beaten veteran Parker Romo for the starting job at kicker for the New England Patriots this season. It was only fitting for him to fulfill what his brother sadly couldn’t. Miami’s star kicker for the past 3 years, he replaced José Borregales at the same position. Andy was a sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft, with a total of 74 field goals and a 99.5% extra point percentage. José was an equally elite kicker, delivering one of Miami’s best seasons as a kicker.

While Andy played the whole of his collegiate career at Coral Gables, José played only his last season here. However, that one year is recorded as one of the best ever for a kicker at Miami. José completed 20 of his 22 field goal attempts, and was successful in all 37 of his extra point attempts. He is a record holder kicker at FIU, being the best at the position for the three years he was there. In fact, José ’s brilliant kicking proved to seal Miami’s coffin in a 30-24 win in 2019. With Andy Borregales gone, Miami will begin their 2025 season with a new player to take over.

Andy even followed José when it came to awards and honors. José led the way first by winning the Lou Groza Award, while Andy ended up being a semifinalist. Both brothers also have All-ACC mentions, with Andy having back-to-back first-team honors. However, the elder Borregales couldn’t find a spot in the NFL. He was signed by the Buccaneers as a UDFA in 2021, but was released soon after. But Andy Borregales will carry on his legacy as the Patriots’ kicker for the season.

Both brothers are the part of the small list of native Venezuelan players in the NFL. With José and Andy, there are 4 people on the list. Coincidentally, all four happen to be kickers. They join Alan Pringle and Pat Ragusa. But unlike the other three, Andy was walking into the NFL with a much better future ahead of him. He was the first kicker to be selected in the 2025 draft, and was a popular favorite to win the starting role. “I’ve always looked up to him my whole life, so I’ve tried to follow his path while making my own,” Andy told Miami Herald in 2023. When Manny Diaz came back to Miami, both brothers were serious weapons for him during his 2 stint with the Hurricanes.

Manny Diaz valued the presence of Andy and José Borregales at Miami

Diaz returned to Coral Gables, but couldn’t stay on for long as the head coach. However, he was witness to the remarkable season of José Borregales. And given Andy’s phenomenal records from school, it made him a slam-dunk prospect for the Hurricanes during the 2021 cycle. José signed with the Bucs in 2021, while Andy continues his brother’s legacy that same year. As a freshman itself, he threw a career-high 55-yard field goal, tying the school record as well.

Manny Diaz saw the end of the older Borregales’ career, and saw the beginning of the younger one’s. “They’ve got something about them a little bit different than guys you normally see,’’ he told Miami Herald. “They’re not just people who are talented at kicking a football. …These guys are competitors. …[We’re] lucky to have them,” he added. Andy, of course, ended up getting two All-ACC Honorable mentions, and made First-Team in 2023.

José Borregales tried to make it in the XFL and CFL, but was unsuccessful here as well. But he will be cheering for Andy and looking on proudly as he runs in for his Patriots play this year, just like he did when his younger brother debuted in his collegiate career.