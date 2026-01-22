Jeremiah Smith & Brother Could Ditch Ryan Day & OSU for $1.08B Powerhouse – Report

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Seems like the battle for South Florida’s most recognizable football family is heating up. Angelo Smith, the standout safety from Chaminade Madonna, is now committed verbally to Ohio State’s 2027 class, but there are chances that the Hurricanes can flip that decision. Their secret weapon? Family! Angelo’s older brother happens to be Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes star wideout.

“Angelo Smith, the younger brother of Jeremiah Smith,” Miami insider Marcus Benjamin told the Rivals. “I believe Miami has a chance to possibly land him if he continues to develop as a defensive back. Because I’m hearing that there’s a chance that Jeremiah Smith might want to come back home, and if that happens, then they have a chance to get an Angelo Smith as well.”

Now, does this mean that Jeremiah Smith would up and leave Ohio for sure? Not really, his message of “Not going nowhere” said things loud and clear. But the truth is simply that Miami is not the same anymore. On top of that, he hails from Florida. So being near home is always what an athlete wants. Angelo, here is a low-hanging fruit.

Ohio State had offered Angelo Smith a scholarship on June 17, 2025, after he impressed at a campus camp. The three-star safety from Chaminade-Madonna College Prep in Hollywood, Florida, even chose OSU over schools like Miami, Oklahoma State, and Georgia State. But Miami’s interest goes way back, way before OSU made its move. The Hurricanes first offered Smith in May 2023 and have stayed in the mix. They even hosted him in November 2025 during their game against NC State. At 5’10” and 170 lbs, he’s a bit undersized.

But his speed (91 speed score) and physicality make him a perfect fit for Miami’s fast-paced defensive scheme. Plus, being a local kid helps with integration and buy-in for the program. The shift in momentum isn’t just talk; it was cemented during the Cotton Bowl.

Miami beat Ohio State 24-14, dominating with its defense. The Hurricanes pressured Ohio State’s rookie QB Julian Sayin all game, racking up five sacks. Then, Keionte Scott’s 72-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter put Miami up 14-0 and completely energized the team. That upset showed the $1.08B powerhouse can hang with, and beat, the nation’s top programs. And Jeremiah Smith even uttered the same emotion when the Canes took over his team.

“Most likely, yeah,” Jeremiah said if he would choose the Canes coming out of high school if they won a bowl game like this. “I probably end up going to Miami if things had been on the right track then and there, but I chose to stick with Ohio State.”

Ohio State’s 2027 recruiting class is sitting at No. 1 nationally according to On3 and No. 3 on 247Sports. But if Angelo Smith flips, it could nudge their numbers down a bit. They’d lose a commit and take a small hit to their overall recruiting score, which might drop them a spot or two, especially in a tight top-10 race. That said, with the rest of their high-ranked pledges, the Buckeyes would almost certainly still stay inside the top five.

Mario Cristobal trying to bring in an army

Mario Cristobal is making waves in recruiting. And St. Thomas Aquinas High School becomes his primary target. Fresh off a 13-3 season capped by a 27-21 National Championship loss to Indiana, the Hurricanes face roster upheaval. When the transfer portal window closed, the Hurricanes had lost 16 players, including linebacker Bobby Washington Jr., after minimal 2025 snaps. The Canes could add only six newcomers. That imbalance demands aggressive rebuilding, especially at quarterback. One name to keep an eye on is Darian Mensah.

But his legal proceedings are what are making everyone impatient. However, the main aggressiveness was portrayed when Cristobal jetted to Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas on January 21. It’s a recruiting hotbed that produced NFL stars like Nick Bosa and Devin Hester. He connected directly with Top247 defensive back Zayden Gamble, posing for photos tweeted by 247Sports’ Gaby Urrutia, while pursuing 5-star offensive lineman Mark Matthews (6-5, 301 pounds, Miami-favored per On3) and Top247 wide receiver Julius Jones.

This “big move” launches Miami’s 2027 class hunt early, leveraging the school’s proximity and Cristobal’s Florida roots to lock in blue-chip talent. St. Thomas Aquinas boasts a trio of national standouts, aligning with Cristobal’s trench-first philosophy. Matthews could anchor Alex Mirabal’s line, bolstering protection amid QB flux. By striking now, post-CFP glow intact, Cristobal counters portal attrition and Mensah’s woes, positioning Miami for sustained contention in the ACC.