Miami Hurricanes Super Fan DJ Khaled Sends Mario Cristobal Motivation Before Semifinal

Miami’s journey to the College Football Playoff semifinals has been nothing short of miraculous. And as the No. 10 seed Hurricanes prepare to face No. 6 Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl, one of South Florida’s most iconic voices is making sure The U knows the whole world is watching. DJ Khaled, the Grammy-nominated producer and Miami’s famous superfan, delivered a passionate message to Mario Cristobal’s squad ahead of their most important game.

Khaled posted an Instagram story in his signature energy and that distinct South Florida pride in every word. “It’s all about the Fiesta Bowl. The U, Miami. Stand up, Dade County, 305,” Khaled proclaimed in his video message. “The U, thank you for inspiring us, thank you for motivating us. That’s right, let’s bring it home. Another one. Win with us, or watch us win. We the best, the U.” The producer dropped the message with hashtags #MakeWayForTheU and #TheRoadContinues, resembling the underdog mentality that’s carried Miami this far.

DJ Khaled’s deep connection to Miami runs way beyond celebrity fandom. Miami is the city that gave him everything, and he’s never forgotten where he came from. Born Khaled Mohammed Khaled, the producer moved to South Florida in his youth and has spent decades repping the 305. He earned nicknames like “Mr. Miami” and became as much a part of the city’s identity as palm trees and Art Deco architecture.

Whether he’s courtside at Miami Heat games, rubbing coach Erik Spoelstra’s shoulders during playoff runs, or blasting “We The Best” from Hard Rock Stadium, Khaled has made supporting Miami teams his brand. His song “B—h I’m From Dade County” remains an unofficial anthem for anyone who’s ever claimed South Florida as home. His presence at Hurricanes games this season, including warming up the team before their game against Louisville, shows his commitment goes way beyond just posting on Instagram.

The Hurricanes face a herculean task on Thursday night against an Ole Miss team that’s been absolutely rolling since early November. Ole Miss leads the country in several offensive categories and boasts one of the most explosive attacks Mario Cristobal’s defense has faced all season.

CBS Sports’ preview of the game acknowledges Ole Miss’s firepower. But they also note that “Miami’s defensive line is perhaps the most unbeatable advantage remaining in the playoffs.” The Hurricanes are currently 3.5-point favorites despite being the lower seed. And it tells you everything about how respected that Miami defensive front has become during this improbable playoff run.​ So, “Win with The U, or watch them win,” because in true DJ Khaled fashion, another one is always possible. And Miami’s got the best kind of confidence heading into Thursday night’s showdown.​

Cristobal’s Cinderella season gets national recognition

While DJ Khaled’s rallying the troops from South Florida, the coaching world is starting to take notice of what Mario Cristobal has accomplished this season. Cristobal was named one of eight finalists for the 2025 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award on Wednesday. He joined an elite group that includes Indiana’s Curt Cignetti, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Texas A&M’s Mike Elko, and more.

The Bear Bryant Award is billed as the only major college football coaching honor presented after the national champion is determined. The winner is announced on January 21st, two days after Miami potentially plays for a national title in its own stadium. It’s a remarkable turnaround for Cristobal. He faced intense criticism after Miami finished 7-6 in 2023. Fans and media questioned whether he was the right man for the job.​

What makes Cristobal’s finalist nod even more intriguing is the potential storyline brewing for Monday’s championship game. If Miami beats Ole Miss on Thursday and Oregon knocks off Indiana on Friday, the title game becomes the “Cristobal Bowl.” It will pit Cristobal against the program he built in Eugene from 2018-2021. Cristobal went 35-13 at Oregon, winning Pac-12 titles in 2019 and 2020 before leaving for his alma mater in December 2021. Irrespective of whether he wins the Bear Bryant Award or not, Cristobal has already proven that bringing The U back wasn’t just talk. Because it’s happening in real time, and the entire 305 is riding with him every step of the way.​