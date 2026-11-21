An 18-year promise, a football uniform, and a brother he refuses to forget. That’s the story behind Shelton Douthett, the Miami Hurricanes superfan who has worn the full Miami uniform, including helmet and cleats, for nearly two decades. What began as a promise to his late brother in 2009 has become a remarkable tradition, with Douthett proudly embracing the role of Miami’s 12th man.

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ESPN’s College GameDay was live from the Lakeside Patio at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, ahead of the Hurricanes-Virginia Tech game when host Jess Sims met a fan in a full Miami uniform, helmet and cleats included. When she asked why he wore it, his answer was heartwarming.

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“I’ve been doing this for 18 years in honor of my brother who passed away in 2009 after our first away game to FSU and UM,” Douthett told ESPN’s Jess Sims. “He was in the hospital right after the game. And while he was in the hospital, he asked me if I would do this as a joke. And I joked around with him, saying, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it for one game,’ but he passed away before that can happen.”

Douthett has kept the promise alive for 18 years, turning it into more than just a game-day tradition. He first donned the full Miami uniform when the Hurricanes made it to the Champs Bowl, doing so in honor of his brother.

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The family also found a way to keep his memory alive, with his parents establishing a scholarship fund in his brother’s name for a school serving children with special needs.

Douthett’s efforts have made a difference. He returned from the bowl game with $500 in donations for the fund.

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“I’ve been going to every home game, every away game that I can make it in full gear in honor of my brother. And last year, before I got into the police academy and my dad passed away. So in honor of my dad and my brother, I carried him on my helmet right here on the back,” he concluded.

His brother, Wayne, passed away in October 2009 due to heart complications stemming from pneumonia, a heartbreaking loss for the family. Shelton made sure to keep his brother’s memory and spirit alive through the work he does for others and, especially, by honoring him at Hurricanes games.

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Miami football has been a family tradition for the Douthetts for decades, and it started with a perk of Gloria’s job. A retired Miami police officer, Gloria worked off-duty security at the Orange Bowl and was given tickets for Hurricanes games. She passed them to her husband, Wayne Douthett Sr., who took their sons to the games in the late 1990s.

“The whole family fell in love with the Canes right there. It was the birth of a good thing because between me, my brother and my parents, that’s one thing we all had in common. We were all individual people, but Hurricanes football brought us together,” Shelton said in his conversation with ESPN earlier this year.

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The Hurricanes’ 2009 game at Florida State was a special occasion for Shelton and Wayne. Having secured his driver’s licence, Shelton decided to take his brother on a road trip to Tallahassee. It was their first road game for Miami.

The Douthett family had become Hurricanes season-ticket holders that year, and the trip gave the brothers an opportunity to experience college football on the road together.

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They arrived at the game with Shelton wearing a No. 32 jersey and Wayne a No. 72. Miami went on to secure a dramatic win, making the road trip all the more memorable.

As Miami quarterback Jacory Harris left the stadium, he held up the famous “U” sign to the fans, and Shelton and Wayne were there to see it. The joy didn’t last. Days after the trip, Wayne came down with a lung infection and spent several days in the hospital.

Wayne spent his final moments with Shelton, and Shelton still cherishes that time.