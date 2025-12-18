FOX’s Joel Klatt Predicts Major College Football Playoff Shake-up This Saturday

Miami clawed its way into the postseason at the last moment, surpassing Notre Dame thanks to its head-to-head win against the Irish. But the Hurricanes’ biggest challenge still lies ahead. One of FOX’s top analysts believes it’s a challenge they won’t overcome.

On Saturday, Miami will travel away from home to take on Texas A&M in the first round of the playoffs.

“I think (Texas) A&M wins this game,” analyst Joel Klatt said about the clash. “Mike Elko wins this game. Marcel Reed wins this game, and more specifically, the pass rush wins the game.”

Miami started the season red hot and even jumped to No. 3 in the AP rankings. However, it faltered in ACC play against Louisville and SMU, and that almost threatened to end its playoff hopes. However, the Hurricanes comfortably won the last four to end at 10-2. Although it didn’t get a shot at the conference championship, since Duke won the ACC, Miami is the only team from the conference left in the playoffs.

Carson Beck threw for 3,072 yards and 25 touchdowns in the regular season. Miami’s passing game ranks 20th in college football, but against the Aggies, the ground game may be the critical factor. The Hurricanes average 4.2 yards per carry and have even managed 23 TDs so far. But it has been erratic at times.

In their loss to Louisville, Miami rushed for just 62 yards on 23 carries. That made the offense one-dimensional. As a result, Beck threw four interceptions in their 21-24 loss to the Cardinals.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck 11 looks for a passing option against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00154

Similarly, Beck threw two interceptions against the SMU Mustangs, with the rush game stuffed to 159 yards. The reliance on the passing game makes it predictable, which will prove challenging against Texas A&M.

“He’s (Marcel Reed) got a better run game to help sustain him. And he’s got elusiveness, which Miami at times this year has struggled with corraling an elusive quarterback. That can get away from the pass rush. It can create some first downs. So, he’s got more at his disposal.

Whereas Beck, if they can’t run it, he’s just going to be sitting in the pocket against the nation’s best pass rush on the road in Kyle Field trying to win the football game,” Klatt argued.

If Miami fails to run the ball, Beck will find himself sitting in the pocket against an elite defense that has already amassed 41 sacks. Defensive end Cashius Howell, with a total of 11.5 sacks, spearheads A&M’s attack.

However, one ESPN analyst is rooting for the Hurricanes.

Rece Davis predicts Miami to win

Joel Klatt has predicted the Aggies to take the win. However, Rece Davis is rooting for Miami. And it’s all about how Miami’s defense limits Marcel Reed. Just like Carson Beck, Marcel Reed’s interceptions (10) paint a grim picture. However, his rushing ability will pose a threat. Remember the 41-yard TD sprint against LSU?

“I think the difference will be that the defensive front will be able to contain Marcel Reed, not shut him down, but keep him from destroying them, keep him from running 60 yards on a broken play,” he said on ESPN College Football. “I think they will keep him from destroying them and then make him beat them from the pocket.”

While Miami’s offense tends to focus on one dimension, Kyle Field’s electric atmosphere might pose a significant challenge as well. Mario Cristobal acknowledges that and is determined not to let that noise affect his roster.

“You have to play fast, and you have to play with confidence,” he said ahead of the game. “There can’t be any hesitation, any flinch in your game or your mindset.”

Presently, the Aggies are favored to win the matchup (54.3%, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor).