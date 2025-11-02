Miami Hurricanes WR Breaks Silence on Strange College Football Hiatus That Got Lamar Jackson Worried

Miami hauled in its second loss in three weeks of the season. But that didn’t mean the Hurricanes were off their game. QB Carson Beck threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns. One was for Joshisa ‘Jojo’ Trader, who has been absent for quite some time. This even led to Lamar Jackson questioning the unavailability. The WR made a comeback against SMU and also squashed the rumors surrounding his absence, affirming his role on the team.

Once expected to be a star receiver for Miami, Trader ended up spending a lot of time away from the field. The 20-year-old entered the season as a key receiver, one of the Hurricanes’ few returning ones. He recorded his first reception and first touchdown of the 2025 season. On X, he reaffirmed his commitment, “Now yall can stop these stupid rumors.”

A lot of rumors have surrounded his absence, as he seemed to be out for the majority of the season. But his situation is a mix of a lot of factors in play. Miami was going to deploy a new receiving corps this season, since it lost six players to the NFL. That’s why, despite having freshman star Malachi Toney and sophomore leader CJ Daniels, Trader was an expected name. His health became a problem.

He missed part of spring camp because of an injury, too. In the game against Notre Dame, the 20-year-old missed the next three because of an injury. He wasn’t on the injury list for the FSU game, but still did not play. He took the field during the Louisville game, but played only one snap. His absence allowed Toney and CJ Daniels to emerge as leaders in the WR room this season. But with Daniels out for the SMU game, Trader finally got his chance.

Joshisa Trader put up a strong show of skill in the first half, hauling in 3 catches, 57 yards, and a score in the first half. He was also a key target for Carson Beck’s completions in the first quarter. His 36-yard TD kicked things off for Miami’s offense. He finished with 5 catches and 81 yards, now putting his name up for consideration in future games. He sure is a player to be on the lookout for, since his absence had even troubled NFL star Lamar Jackson.

Joshisa Trader’s puzzling absence even had Lamar Jackson worried

Trader playing just one snap in the Louisville game pushed Jackson to share his concerns for the WR. “What happened to Jojo Trader? I don’t see him out there for Miami,” he shared on X. It was a question that a lot of people, especially those who wanted to see Trader shine, were asking for a long time. What created even more suspense behind Trader being limited was Shannon Dawson’s positive outlook for the WR.

“He’s had a very good week last week,” Dawson told the press before the Louisville game. “I love the kid. He’s had a very good week of practice. Really good day-to-day. I look forward to him finishing this week and making some plays,” he added. But with Malachi Toney, CJ Daniels, and Keelon Marion set as starters, it was tough for Trader to find a place.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jojo Trader’s comeback should have fans hopeful about seeing more of him. Miami is now at a delicate stage in the season, recording its second loss. Will Trader get a chance to make a name for himself in these remaining few games?