Miami Insider Clears Carson Beck Doubts Over Eligibility as Mario Cristobal Refuses to Answer

During the lead-up to the 2026 College Football Championship, Miami quarterback Carson Beck was asked about his class schedule. Beck joked, “No class. I graduated two years ago,” causing a stir. One college football insider suggests there’s more to the story.

When that aired, the critics didn’t waste the golden opportunity to jump on verbally abusing this year’s most polarising draft prospect. The netizens used it as fuel to claim that college football has essentially become a professional league where players no longer even have to be students.

They pointed to Beck as the face of this “new era,” with some fans commenting that it was crazy for a college player not to attend a single class for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Truth be told, the viral video was actually a bit misleading because it cut off the rest of his answer. Chris Vannini from The Athletic stepped in to clear things that even HC Mario Cristobal failed to do:

“Since people missed it, Carson Beck has been taking classes at Miami. The clip cut out that it was the next thing,” Chris Vannini wrote on X. “He said he’s taking no classes right now because he’s not enrolled for the spring, which is also normal.”

Beck has actually been taking classes at Miami for the last few months. It’s not like he’s just going to school after graduating from Georgia in 2023; he’s been working toward additional degrees since arriving in South Florida, even after securing a $4 million deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason he’s not in class right now is actually pretty simple and common for players in his position. He informed reporters that he has finished his current coursework and will not be enrolled for the Spring 2026 semester. Since this is his final season of eligibility and he’s heading to the NFL Draft next, there wasn’t a need for him to sign up for more classes for a semester he won’t even be around to finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Once the season ends in January, many guys who have already earned their degrees skip the spring semester so they can focus 100% on training for their professional careers and even prep for the Senior Bowls. It’s a standard path for elite prospects who have already put in their time in the classroom.

Even his upcoming foe for tomorrow’s game, Fernando Mendoza, has already finished his undergraduate degree at Cal and is now working on his MBA at the Kelley School of Business.

So, while the “no class” comment sounded like he was just taking a permanent vacation from school, Beck actually handled his academics early. He spent his final month living in the facility and focusing on football to prepare for the biggest test of his career, all while his degree was already in the bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, it’s only fair to cut some slack for Carson Beck, considering how far he has come this season, after his breakup with Georgia.

Carson Beck looks back on his Georgia exit

Carson Beck will play in the national championship game tomorrow when Miami takes on Indiana. Mind you, Beck has been in a national championship game before while he was at Georgia. But he only played a snap or a few in a blowout win over TCU back in 2023. This time is different.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jacksonville native will enter this game as QB1. It would not have been possible if he hadn’t taken a leap of faith last offseason.

Beck is now in his sixth year of college football. He spent five years at Georgia before deciding he needed a change. At first, he planned to enter the NFL Draft. That changed after he hurt his elbow in the 2024 SEC Championship Game.

Because of the injury and dip in draft stock, Beck decided to return to college and transfer to Miami. It all worked out better than he ever anticipated, as he led the Hurricanes to their first-ever natty appearance since 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking back, Beck believes leaving Georgia was the right choice. “You made one of the best decisions of your life,” Beck said. “Honestly, back then that was impossible to see. I was sitting in a brace. I couldn’t bend or straighten my elbow, better yet, throw a football.

To be in the moment and have this opportunity, I am so grateful. I am so thankful that. He has blessed me in this way and given me this opportunity to play quarterback.”

With just one hurdle left in Carson’s dream college career, history will be made at Hard Rock Stadium in less than 24 hours. Regardless of how it goes for Carson Beck, he has already completed one of the best redemption stories of the season, if not the best.