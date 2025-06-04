Miami Insider Drops Big Carson Beck Truth From Georgia Season After Former QB Confirmed Locker Room Tensions

After a tumultuous ride at Georgia, Carson Beck stunned the college football world by transferring to Miami as he decided to withdraw from the NFL Draft. But his move wasn’t all sunshine. Beck suffered a torn UCL in his elbow during the SEC Championship Game, which meant surgery and a long rehab, sidelining him for Miami’s spring practices. Even with the injury, Beck has been recovering ahead of schedule. Beck’s been putting in the work studying film, studying the playbook, and doing everything short of throwing passes.

Now that Beck has recovered, Miami fans have found a sense of optimism. But the chirping hasn’t ceased. Critics continue to refer to his “down year” at Georgia, repeatedly bringing up his 12 interceptions and poor play down the stretch. Some even say he’s not the kind of leader Miami requires, particularly after replacing a star like Cam Ward. Here’s where Miami insiders come in, waving the flag for their new quarterback.

On the 3rd June episode of 560 WQAM, Dan Day and Alex Donno have a well-thought-out discussion on Beck’s last season in Georgia. “People are kind of worried about Carson Beck, like how much of a leader is he with all the distractions and all that stuff. He is not Cam Ward, he’s not the big, vocal, loud, in-your-face type of guy.” Beck rolled into Miami with a championship pedigree from Georgia but with some baggage: social media controversy, a high-profile breakup. He is also mocked for being soft-spoken, but leadership is not only about loudness, right?

Tight end Elijah Lofton says Beck’s always discussing football, even when he can’t practice. He is always dissecting routes, relating what he observes, and keeping everyone focused. Center James Brockermeyer said Beck has teammates over to his residence, forging those off-field relationships that are just as important as sideline pep talks. “So I think if people are worried about a leadership aspect of Carson Beck, I don’t think you have anything to worry about, about he had no problems with it at Georgia at the highest of high levels,” states Dan. If anyone can handle Miami’s scrutiny, it’s Beck. Donno indicates, “Last year, he didn’t have as much help. He lost Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey from the previous year. Georgia last year was second in rushing.” Those two were his safety blankets, and without them, the passing attack just wasn’t as reliable or explosive.

The Bulldogs ranked second in the SEC in rushing, but the statistic is somewhat deceptive. The top two running backs, Nate Frazier and Trevor Etienne, combined for only 1,280 yards and 17 touchdowns, and the team averaged only 4.1 yards per attempt. For Georgia, that’s an off year. With the run game struggling and no Bowers or McConkey to rescue him, Beck had to carry more of the offense. Defenses might focus on the pass, and it did—he still passed for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns, but the pressure was always constant. Andy also includes an extremely important aside about the Dawgs not covering their QB.

Donno also points out another flaw, “[Beck] literally led the nation in drops ….he wouldn’t have had 3,400 yards and chains, he would have had like 3,800 yards last year. So it wasn’t all on Carson Beck.” If you take a closer glance at Georgia last year, their O-line was porous. So yes, some of those 12 interceptions are his fault, but much of the difficulty was not on him. But on-field shortcomings were not the only reason for his underperformance; Murray reflects on what goes on behind the scenes and how that has contributed to his ruin last year.

Aaron Murray relays locker room drama

Aaron Murray, former Georgia quarterback and now one of the sharpest voices in college football commentary, is dropping some exclusive discussion about Carson Beck and Georgia. According to Murray, it’s not just about X’s and O’s or talent on the field. He points out that there has been dealing with some internal tension, a general sense that the team chemistry isn’t where it needs to be if you’re going to take down powerhouses.

Murray doesn’t sugarcoat it. He says, “If Carson were healthy, he probably would have been the number three quarterback, fourth quarterback taken off the board. He needs to learn to continue to play within himself, play a very mature style of football.” He goes on to say, “you have heard in the locker room at Georgia, there was some disconnect with Carson and his teammates, that there wasn’t this guy that was a true locker room guy.” Murray also points out how the teammates lacked faith in Beck; honestly, it’s no news that if the locker room’s not together, it’s a disaster waiting to happen, particularly when you’re playing a quarterback who lives off of taking advantage of mistakes and miscommunication.

Murray’s biggest concern? Carson’s Beck unproven maturity. He’s not counting Beck out, but he’s certainly shining light on those behind-the-scenes issues that can make or break a game.