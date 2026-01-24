Miami LB From Same Recruiting Class as $130M Jets WR Returns for 8th College Football Season

College football fans were stunned to learn that Miami Hurricanes linebacker Mohamed Toure is returning for an incredible eighth season. It’s a move that has everyone calling him the ultimate “super senior” because he’s been on a college roster since 2019, the same class as the guy who bagged $150 million contract in the NFL.

While most players are in and out of school in four or five years so, Toure is sticking around long enough to practically become part of the campus architecture.

The reason his career has lasted this long is basically a perfect storm of bad luck and NCAA rules. He started at Rutgers in 2019 but ended up redshirting, then got an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of that, he suffered two brutal season-ending ACL injuries in 2022 and 2024, which allowed him to stack up even more medical red-shirts.

To put his longevity into perspective, Toure was in the same 2019 high school recruiting class as New York Jets superstar Garrett Wilson. And mind you, Wilson has been in the league for 4 years, and second contract now.

While Toure is gearing up for another year of homework and practice, Wilson has already been the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year and just signed a big $130 million contract extension with the Jets in July 2025. One guy is looking for a Super Bowl, and the other is still looking for a National Championship.

Regardless of that, Toure was one of the go-to-guy in Miami’s championship loss to Indiana earlier this week at Hard Rock. He was all over the field in that game, racking up 11 tackles. His decision to come back for 2026 will make him the leader of the pack, especially after Miami losing Reuben Bain Jr. to the draft.

With that said, let’s peek through 2026 defense.

Miami Hurricanes 2026 defense

Before we get into that, need to give props for the Hurricanes defense. They were as good as anybody in the last 5 years. All props to Corey Heatherman and that front-seven. And that’s the problem with defense. It’s rarely going to be the same every season.

Miami’s defense is going through a bit of a facelift. They’re losing some heavy hitters to the NFL, specifically the star pass-rushing duo of Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, who combined for a wild 22 sacks last year. Even though losing this duo hurts, the Hurricanes unit still expected to be one of the best in the ACC because they have already stacked the replacements.

The best news for the 2026 season is that veteran mountain Ahmad Moten Sr. decided to skip the NFL Draft and come back to anchor the middle of the defensive line. He’ll be joined by some younger beasts like Justin Scott and Marquise Lightfoot, who looked great in backup roles last year and are now ready to be full-time starters. Plus, defensive end Hayden Lowe is finally healthy after missing his freshman year.

To fill the gaps left by the pros, Miami “shopped” hard in the transfer portal. They landed Damon Wilson II from Missouri, who is a former five-star recruit and a total sack specialist expected to step right into Bain’s old spot.

Overall, while the 2025 defense was a stone wall that only gave up about 14 points a game, the 2026 version might be a little more “new look” but just as dangerous. Coach Mario Cristobal has stacked the deck with top-10 recruiting classes three years in a row. There’s no reason Miami shouldn’t make another deep playoff run, especially if they get their hands on Darian Mensah.