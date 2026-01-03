Miami Legend Likens 3,660-Yard Ole Miss QB to Patrick Mahomes Before Fiesta Bowl

Name-throwing is nothing new in the sports world. Oh, this player is as good as Babe Ruth, or this player is as great as Patrick Mahomes. But ahead of the Fiesta Bowl, one came up around the Ole Miss quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss—and this one is making people pause to track. That includes Miami legend Michael Irvin.

Because honestly, Ole Miss was not even supposed to be here. Lane Kiffin had left. So naturally, most thought the Rebels would need a miracle to win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Little did anyone know that they would get to witness magic, with Ole Miss swinging and coming out of the wildest wins in the entire College Football Playoff.

In his podcast, Irvin pointed straight to Chambliss and said, “That quarterback, Chambliss, is playing at a crazy level. He really does remind you of Patrick Mahomes with some of the things he’s doing. That’s one of the hardest guys to beat.”

According to Irvin, it’s just the way Chambliss moves, throws from odd angles, and keeps the game alive when everything breaks down. And well, it does track, because against his game with Georgia, Chambliss was simply everywhere.

Georgia did try to bully Ole Miss early, and they took a nine-point lead into halftime. But by the second half, Chambliss flipped the game. From quick hitters to back shoulder throws and deep shots—it didn’t matter. If there was a sliver of space, Chambliss ended up finding it. Trinidad Chambliss threw for 362 yards on 30-of-46 passing with two touchdowns, the second-most passing yards ever by an Ole Miss quarterback in a bowl game.

Now it is Miami’s turn, and the Fiesta Bowl is upon us. Irvin, in fact, warned everyone of this Ole Miss team.

“Right now, Ole Miss is going to give Miami a tough one because Ole Miss is going to score points, and Miami is going to have to score points.”

In the end, it is going to come down to Miami’s defensive line. Not just the ends but the middle too, and if they let Chambliss step up, roll right or left, and throw across his body, who the ball will be in the court of is not a surprise.

Ole Miss has sure come a long way in just a day after being given less chance to win Georgia to now winning it all.

For now, the Mahomes comparison seems more like high praise than a heads-up.

Trinidad Chambliss’s rise still feels unreal, even to him

It doesn’t take time for people’s lives to change 360 degrees if they work for it and if they have a sprinkle of lucky fairy dust—because Chambliss’ story is just that. Just last fall, he was playing Division II football at Ferris State in Michigan. Before that, he even thought of quitting the sport and considered switching to Division III basketball as a point guard, given that football was not getting him anywhere. Then things changed.

Chambliss led Ferris State to a Division II national championship and got a chance at Ole Miss, where he arrived as a backup. But even here, injury to Austin Simmons changed things for him. Chambliss suddenly became the bright light that college football had to offer.

Chambliss’s style, fearlessness, and constant movement made him a favorite among fans. And the fans with their Trinidad & Tobago flags in the stands made their love known. This love is something that even Chambliss admits is unreal for him.

“Sometimes I’ve got to pinch myself,” he said. “I never really thought I’d get to this point.”

But now, there is a wrinkle of worry, given his NCAA eligibility is still unresolved. Chambliss is awaiting an appeal decision that could grant him another season. When asked about the details, his answer was simple—his focus is on less paperwork and more wins.

For now, he has different avenues he can take. Given that extra year, he could return to the Rebels, and if not, then an NFL draft conversation is definitely taking shape. And there are several teams where Chambliss would fit perfectly.

The Steelers, for example, could stop clinging to the past and take a real swing at getting a quarterback of value. Miami would see Chambliss as a good option alongside Quinn Ewers during an incoming/apparent rebuild. There are also the Colts and Cleveland, who would benefit from adding real competition instead of settling.

But yes, wherever Chambliss ends up, one thing is clear—his journey is simply getting started now.

