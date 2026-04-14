Miami Plots First Revenge Move on Curt Cignetti’s Indiana

The 2026 season hasn’t even started, but Miami is taking its first step to get back at Indiana following last season’s loss. The Hurricanes appeared in their first-ever national title game in 2025 but lost to the Hoosiers by 6 points. Now, Mario Cristobal is preparing for future victories, targeting a 4-star LB talent from the state of Indiana, and the coach has even extended an offer to the 2027 prospect.

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On Tuesday, Miami offered Rivals300 LB Sean Fox, and the most intriguing fact is that after getting the offer, the 2027 LB showed his excitement on X, writing, “After a great conversation with @TheCribSouthFLA I am blessed to receive an offer from @CanesFootball.”

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Although the Hoosiers have yet to extend any offer, getting this LB won’t be easy for the Canes, as he remains a top in-state target for many programs. He has over 30 Division I offers, including SEC powerhouses like Tennessee and Arkansas, and even Big Ten teams such as Michigan and Michigan State.

He is one of the most coveted defensive prospects in the 2027 class, and if the Hurricanes are able to land this LB, they will get a proven talent. Last season, Fox established himself as one of Indiana’s most productive LBs, recording 91 total tackles and 5.5 sacks as a junior at Warren Central High School. On top of that, his explosive style and “downhill” play helped lead the Warriors to an 8–5 record and a deep run into the semifinals of the Indiana 6A state playoffs.

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Before transferring to Warren Central, Fox was a standout at Lawrence Central, where he recorded over 100 tackles and earned his first major college offers. Then his 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame also draws attention from the SEC, B1G, ACC, and more. But if he joins the Hurricanes’ 2027 class, he could be the first, as there’s no LB despite having 9 verbal commitments, including WR Nick Lennear, QB Israel Abrams, OT Sean Tatum, and more.

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Now, to impress this 2027 LB, Miami has enough selling points. The Canes’ LB coach Corey Hetherman has a strong reputation for “sparking turnarounds.” In his first season at Miami, the defensive unit improved from being a “hindrance” in 2024 to one of the team’s “biggest strengths.” Then, Hetherman’s “double duty” as coordinator and position coach means the architect of the entire defense would directly mentor Fox.

But nothing is settled yet, as the LB hasn’t scheduled a visit to the Hurricanes. Still, as Miami is targeting Fox, Cristobal’s program has to face Notre Dame’s strong push.

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Miami has to fight to secure this LB

Miami isn’t alone in offering the 4-star LB this April, as Notre Dame also offered him on April 2 after he made a successful visit to South Bend to meet with head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish coaching staff. That visit not only brings a new development in Sean Fox’s recruitment race but also makes it a bit difficult for Miami, as the Irish left the LB impressed.

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“He’s (Freeman) a great leader, man,” said Fox. “I got to meet him and spent some time with him and kind of pick his brain about how things are ran and what he wants in a player. So, I like how things are ran. They run very well, as you can see, they’ve had a lot of success in the past couple years. Definitely a well-oiled machine.”

The head coach, Notre Dame’s winning culture, and his interaction with Irish LBs coach Brian Jean-Mary all stood out to the 4-star LB. “I like him a whole bunch,” said the 2027 LB. “They’re really super honest, up front, all that good stuff, you know, not telling me I’m the best at everything or blowing me up, you know. They’re trying to tell me what I need to work trying to reach my full potential.”

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Then, the fact that really put Miami in a tough position in Fox recruitment is the in-state thing. “A prestigious institute, where you get to play good football, get a good education, and it’s not too far from home,” Fox said of the Irish.

Now, we will see the 4-star LB’s next move for Miami.