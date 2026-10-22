Miami President Raises $25M Revenue Gap as Major Concern Behind Looming ACC Exit

A stock market ticker once reminded University of Miami president Joe Echevarria of his days at Deloitte, where shareholders demanded answers every day. Now, Miami’s football success has brought renewed attention to the university, but its place in the changing college athletics landscape presents a different challenge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to Yahoo Sports, Echevarria identified the financial disparity between the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and the Big Ten and SEC as a major concern behind Miami’s exploration of a possible conference move. The university believes its current position limits both its financial returns and its influence over decisions shaping college athletics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are proud members of the ACC. If the economics were even, we wouldn’t be having any of these conversations,” Echevarria said. “The thing is, we sit in the second tier. It’s a reason we don’t get a vote on the 24-team playoff and the Big Ten and SEC do.”

Echevarria acknowledged that Miami could compete as an independent football program because of its national brand, but he raised concerns about scheduling other sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we have to go independent, I like our chances because we are a national brand,” he said. “I wouldn’t like to do that because scheduling [other sports] is really tough. It’s great for football, but what about track, volleyball, and the golf team?”

The Big Ten and SEC distribute about $25 million more per school than the ACC. Echevarria warned that the gap could nearly double in 2030, when the Big Ten’s current media rights deal expires and the SEC could exercise a look-in clause with ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ACC’s agreement with ESPN runs through 2036, leaving Miami tied to its current television deal well beyond those 2030 milestones. That difference raises another concern as the university weighs its long-term future in conferences.

The financial gap also comes alongside a difference in on-field and broadcast results. Across the previous two academic years, the Big Ten and SEC accounted for 63% of College Football Playoff participants, 66% of Sweet 16 teams and at least 85% of the top 10 most-watched regular-season college football games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami is not considering its future alone. Florida State, Clemson and North Carolina have also explored conference options, while the proposed Protect College Sports Act could complicate moves between power conferences. One provision would require schools changing conferences to spend three years as independents before joining another league.

The financial stakes are significant, but Miami’s next move would also depend on which conference best fits its academic profile, geographic location, and football ambitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami weighs Big Ten and SEC as potential ACC alternatives

Miami president Joe Echevarria has discussed the university’s potential future beyond the ACC as financial differences between conferences grow. Speaking to Yahoo Sports, he explained why Miami could reconsider its conference decision and how the Big Ten and SEC offer different advantages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As an AAU research institution, we line up with the Big Ten’s profile,” Echevarria said. “We have an exceptionally strong profile that compares favorably with leading research institutions across the country. On the geography idea, we line up better with the SEC.”

He also indicated that Miami could revisit its decision to join the ACC when the relevant contracts come up again, saying, “The next time all these contracts come up, we’ll have to revisit that decision. Does it still make sense or not?”

The two conferences, however, present different challenges for Miami. The Big Ten already spans three time zones, raising questions about whether adding a Florida-based program would increase travel expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SEC, meanwhile, has considered schools outside Florida, while existing members Florida and South Carolina could oppose adding another in-state rival. Despite these obstacles, Miami has continued investing millions in its football program, with its roster reportedly valued at more than $40 million.

With Miami considering both the Big Ten and SEC as potential options, Echevarria’s comments suggest the university could revisit its ACC membership when television contracts come up for renewal. However, neither conference has confirmed plans to add Miami.