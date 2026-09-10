Miami RB Arrested on Felony Charges Gets Cleared to Play Again From Week 2

Miami running back Jordan Lyle finally has one major piece of his offseason legal mess out of the way. The No. 7 Hurricanes did not have him available for their season opener at Stanford as they rolled to a 45-6 victory. But week 2 could be different for him. The bigger question now is whether Mario Cristobal is ready to put the RB back on the field.

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The felony charge tied to Jordan Lyle’s July traffic incident has been dropped, according to the Broward Clerk of Courts website, as reported by Fox Sports South Florida’s Andy Slater and shared by CanesMuse. That leaves the junior RB facing a second-degree misdemeanor reckless-driving charge. The more serious charge of aggressively fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, a second-degree felony, is no longer hanging over him.

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The Sunrise Police affidavit says Jordan Lyle was doing 92 mph near the West Sunrise Boulevard entrance to the Sawgrass Expressway on July 10. The speed limit there was 65. Then it got more serious. An officer turned on the lights and siren, but he allegedly took off instead of stopping. The officer later estimated the vehicle was moving close to 130 mph on the expressway.

Jordan Lyle later self-surrendered on Aug. 13, the same day an arrest warrant was issued. He was released that day after posting a $55,000 bond. Mario Cristobal had taken the position that the legal process needed to play out before Miami made a final decision. Now, one of the biggest legal hurdles is gone.

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UPDATE: Miami RB Jordan Lyle had his felony charge dropped, per @AndySlater Lyle now only faces the misdemeanor reckless driving charge. The fall camp breakout is now likely to play in tomorrow’s game vs FAMU. pic.twitter.com/C15mJgLn2w— CanesMuse (@canesmuse) September 9, 2026

Miami didn’t really need saving after what happened at Stanford. Darian Mensah lit up the opener with 401 passing yards and five touchdowns, while Malachi Toney piled up 234 yards and three scores through the air. But Jordan Lyle is still a big piece of this picture. He was one of the names that kept coming up during fall camp and looked headed for a much bigger role in a Miami backfield that already has plenty of options.

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For now, Mark Fletcher is still Miami’s guy at the top of the depth chart. Marty Brown has his own value, too. He can run it, catch it and stay in there when Miami needs someone to protect the quarterback. If Jordan Lyle comes back, though, Mario Cristobal has another piece to work with. But the dropped felony charge doesn’t mean he is automatically putting on a helmet Thursday against Florida A&M.

That part is still up to Mario Cristobal. What happens in court and what happens inside the Miami program are two different things. The head coach said Monday that Jordan Lyle’s situation was “still running (its) course.” That was before the felony charge went away. Now the circumstances have changed, even if the coach’s decision hasn’t.

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Miami still has a role waiting for Jordan Lyle

Mark Fletcher and Marty Brown did most of the heavy lifting against Stanford. Girard Pringle got 11 snaps, while freshman Javian Mallory saw seven. Jordan Lyle wasn’t there, and Miami managed just fine. But his return could still shake up how those carries and snaps are divided.

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Jordan Lyle knows what it’s like to have a season derailed. He started Miami’s opener against Notre Dame last year, only to get hurt early with a high-ankle sprain. Before that, though, there was a glimpse of what he could be. As a freshman in 2024, he ran for 400 yards and four touchdowns. He has since appeared in 18 games, recording 508 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 89 carries.

And this season was supposed to be different for him. Jordan Lyle came into fall camp with something to prove. Miami had just fallen to Indiana in the 2025 national championship game, and the RB wasn’t hiding from what that loss meant.

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“I’ve been grinding every single day,” he said before the season. “Really no breaks for me. I know I got something to prove. I got to walk around with a chip on my shoulder.”

That chip now has somewhere to go. The legal situation is no longer the same one Miami was dealing with before Stanford. The felony is gone, leaving only the misdemeanor charge. But Thursday’s availability report will tell the real story. If Miami gets Jordan Lyle back in Week 2, it could add another weapon to a backfield that already looked dangerous in Week 1.